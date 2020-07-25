Early voting plan approved

The Sampson County Board of Elections revised a one-stop voting schedule following an emergency order from the state, adding Sunday hours to comply with a mandate to have at least 10 hours of voting available on each weekend of the early-voting period. The discussion by the local board, while brief, didn’t come without some back and forth over how those hours should be distributed over Saturday and Sunday.

One-stop voting in Sampson for the Nov. 3 General Election will be held for 17 straight days, extending from Thursday, Oct. 15, to Saturday, Oct. 31. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In a July 17 emergency order, State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Bell ordered that counties open a minimum number of early in-person voting sites this fall as a way to buttress ballot access during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll also have to be open on otherwise optional voting weekends.

“The only thing that needs to be amended so that we’re in compliance (with the emergency order) is adding (Sunday), Oct. 18, with the hours of 1 to 4,” said Sampson elections director Emily DeVane. “We are required to have at least 10 hours of voting time on the weekends.”

For Oct. 24-25, DeVane noted that Sampson’s approved one-stop times were already in compliance. However, the previous weekend needed more hours.

“So that is what the meeting is about,” said DeVane. “If everybody is in agreement with it, if someone could make a motion … because this is what we’ll have to do in order to be compliant with the 10-hour requirement on those weekends.”

On Thursday’s Zoom call was Democrat Chairman Horace Bass, along with Democrat board members G.H. Wilson and Charlotte Murphy and Republican board members Danny Jackson and Dwight Williams. Local party leaders were also on the call, though they did not speak.

“Can anybody tell us how many people voted in the last General Election on a Sunday?” Williams inquired.

“I don’t have that information,” DeVane answered, “but I do know it’s required that we have those 10 hours.”

State law requires early voting sites must open Thursday, Oct. 15, and close on Saturday, Oct. 31. State law makes it optional for county boards to open sites on the first two weekends of the period. This year, based on Bell’s order, they’ll have to hold at least 10 hours of voting on each of those weekends.

Early sites, with some exceptions for those inside county election offices, must otherwise be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays. But the board could extend the hours for those sites under her order.

Williams said all 10 of those hours could all be on a Saturday, noting that the office is open 10 and a half hours each weekday.

“It would give some normalcy to just plain skip Sundays and have 10 and a half hours open on the 17th and 10 and a half hours open on the 24th,” Williams said, noting the two Saturdays.

Murphy said the county “definitely” needed to have Sunday voting available on the one-stop schedule. Williams asked why it was needed, asking again about numbers of voters. Murphy reiterated the need for a Sunday voting opportunity, saying there were “substantial voters” on Sunday that warranted having the day open to early voting.

“If we don’t know how many voted on a Sunday, it’s kind of hard to determine what number becomes substantial,” Williams stated.

Wilson made a motion to approved the hours of 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, seconded by Murphy. Jackson said he voted “reluctantly yes” for the measure. Williams also said “yes” to the hours after the three others. Bass also voted to approve the Sunday times. With that, DeVane said that was all that needed to be discussed for the emergency meeting.

Williams asked when the approved times had to be in to Raleigh. The deadline is July 31, DeVane said.

“Dwight, it had came up in the past,” Bass said to Williams, after the unanimous vote had already been taken. “I’ve got the numbers as to how many actually voted on that Sunday, and issues were raised and the same question you have another person had. And they had kept a record as to how many people that had showed up for that particular Sunday. It was a substantial amount that justify Sunday be open. This is nothing new; this is not the first rodeo on this.”

Bass said he could get Williams the numbers later that day. Williams said he’d pass.

Following the meeting, DeVane told The Sampson Independent that the total number of voters who participated during the 2016 General Sunday early voting was 241.

Over the 17-day early voting period in the 2016 General Election, 15,228 early votes were cast in Sampson County, with still others pending. That number exceeded early voting totals seen in both 2008 and 2012. The 2016 election showed a much narrower gap between Democrats and Republicans voting early in Sampson, which often sees a runaway in Democrat voting during the early voting period. Of the 15,228 ballots cast leading up to Election Day 2016, 6,993 were from Democrats and 5,956 from Republicans, while 2,257 were unaffiliated and 22 Libertarian.

The average numbers of early votes per day in Sampson during that 17-day period in 2016 equated to just under 900, putting the Sunday tally of 241 well below that daily average.

In issuing the order, Bell cited her emergency powers during a “catastrophe arising from natural causes” and resulting in a disaster declaration for making changes before the high-stakes November election. The order also tells election workers that while they will have to wear face coverings at voting centers and Election Day precincts, voters will not be required to do so.

Bell, who issued the order after consulting with state board members, said the exceptional times required adjustments to protect the constitutional right to vote.

“If we do not take these measures, we risk much longer lines at voting sites and greater possibility of the spread of the coronavirus,” Bell said in a news release. “These are not acceptable risks in this important election year when we expect turnout to be high.”

A meeting of the Sampson County Board of Elections was held last month, at which board members discussed locating and securing polling sites that will accommodate proper social distancing. The possibility of using school gyms across the county was discussed. Additional poll workers would be needed at each polling site to ensure proper social distancing and sanitizing, with the recommendation being to add four more people at each site. All workers will be required to wear PPE and have their temperatures checked.

A professional cleaning company would also have to be hired to clean and sanitize each polling site before the setup and after the take down of the election equipment.

‘Emergency’ questioned

Williams took issue with the Thursday morning meeting’s “emergency” designation.

“If this is not due until the 31st, this truly is not an emergency meeting,” said Williams. “In the state law, and I’ve questioned this with our county attorney, there is a 48-hour mandatory public notice for all meetings that are open to public. Since I’ve been on this board, we’ve violated this twice already. We’ve not been called to question for it yet, but we need to adhere to the law, not only to adhere to the law, but to give the public of Sampson County the opportunity to know that our meetings are going to be held and to listen to them as they may desire in the future. We can’t keep doing this.”

Notification of Thursday’s meeting was made to media and board members on Wednesday morning, little more than 24 hours’ notice. It was called “due to generally unexpected circumstances that require immediate consideration.”

Bass took issue with Williams, saying “we’re not going to go around and around in circles with this.”

“I’m not going around and around either,” said Williams. “I called (county attorney) Joel Starling this morning about it.”

With that, Bass abruptly adjourned the meeting, not taking a vote from board members to do so.

“The meeting has been had and I call the meeting adjourned at this time,” Bass stated.

