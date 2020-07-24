Garland to observe Juneteenth as paid holiday

GARLAND — As Juneteenth continues to get national recognition each year, the Garland Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to honor the celebration in 2021 as a paid holiday for the town.

During a recent meeting, Mayor Winifred Murphy read a proclamation for the observance that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865 by Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. This moment occurred two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863. After the Civil War, the defeat of the Confederate’s army followed with widespread enforcement of the executive order.

“Approximately, eleven and one-half million African-Americans survived the voyage to the New World, the number that died is likely greater, only to be subjected to whipping, castration, branding, rape, tearing apart of families and forced to submit to slavery for more than 200 years after arrival in the United States,” Murphy read.

The resolution also states that Black people in the Southern region of the United States exercised independence from those who benefited from their labors in the founding of this nation.

“The journey of African-Americans represents both great achievements and great hardships; and Whereas, this pain and anguish displayed on our national stage developed from generations of systemic racism that impacts our employees and community; and, whereas we value diversity and are unified in our opposition to racism and hate, we stand in solidarity with our African-American citizens and their families,” Murphy said.

Sampson County hosted its first first-ever Juneteenth celebration event at Royal Lane Park. Along with fellowship and entertainment, some of the highlights included business presentations, financial literacy, mental health and personal stories from elders in the community.

Town officials are encouraging employees, families, and residents to participate in the observance, which is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day. Many states recognize Juneteenth in one way or another. States such as Texas, Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania observe it as a paid holiday for state employees.

