New SCS leader sought

Powell Board Chair Kim Schmidlin leads a meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

With help from the North Carolina School Boards Association, officials from Sampson County Schools are in the process of searching for its next superintendent.

Former Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy recently left the district for the leadership role in Johnston County Schools. In the meantime, Dr. Stewart Hobbs Jr. was selected by the Sampson Board of Education to serve as the interim superintendent. During a recent meeting, Allison Schafer, NCSBA legal counsel/director of policy, spoke about the process moving forward.

“It’s a lot of information to digest and this is a big project by the way,” Schafer. “This is a lot of work, but it’s probably the most important thing that you do.”

A search usually takes about six months after the advertising, which is recommended for six to eight weeks. During that time period, community and staff input is recommended for the traits and characteristics they would like to see in a superintendent. Following other steps such as reviewing applications, background checks, interviews, and contract discussions, the superintendent could be introduced by Dec. 17 — according to a sample timeline provided by NCSBA. The ideal start date is Feb. 1, 2021.

“As a former superintendent and as an interim superintendent, I do think the best time for a superintendent to start work is right after the first of the year,” Hobbs said about the difficulty of starting in the summer and dealing with challenges related to budget and opening schools.

While talking with aspiring superintendents about the first 60 or 90 days of work, Hobbs gives advice to “look, listen, learn and lead.”

“You want to see what’s out there and you want to get out there and talk to the folks,” Hobbs said. “You want to learn where the needs are and things that need to be tweaked and changed. Also in January and February, you’re also working on budget for the coming year, so that’s also an opportunity for the superintendent to be in the budget process as well.”

It was also noted that the school board doesn’t have to go through a search process since there’s districts that promote from within or have someone they’re considering. For more than 20 years, NCSBA has provided superintendent searches to 79 school boards in the state, including Sampson’s district. Currently there’s about 17 vacancies in the state right now. About 11 interims were recently selected.

“Our philosophy about superintendent searches is that our job as a facilitator is to bring you great candidates, have a great and professional process to help you with, and get good information about those candidates,” Schafer said.

Talk of local schools merger

After the NCSBA presentation, Chair Kim Schmidlin led a discussion regarding the Sampson County Board of Commissioners approving an exploratory survey on merging Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools.

“That obviously has to be part of our discussion,” Schmidlin said about the decision making.

Schmidlin, Vice Chair Daryll Warren, and Hobbs are scheduled to meet with county officials this week on the matter. An invitation was extended to Clinton City Schools as well.

“That way we can hear dialogue from from all three stakeholder groups and I think from that conversation ,we can have a better understanding of where we need to go in the superintendent search,” Schmidlin said. “We have not talked money, but I’m assuming that superintendent searches are very expensive. I don’t want to embark on a process that might not be necessary.”

Board member Sonya Powell showed concerns about waiting to do a superintendent search, especially when merger talks are not new.

“Speaking from experience, it’s been 45 or 50 years that Sampson County and Clinton City Schools off and on considered consolidation,” Powell said. “Even if that happens, it’s not going to happen in the next six months.”

Powell said the Sampson district shouldn’t hold off on the search and the district’s needs based on assumptions.

“I think that them hiring somebody to look into that is nice, but I think that process is a year or two down the road, if it ever comes to fruition,” Powell said.

She continued and said people who reside in both districts may be for or against the merger — a conflict that may take a while to settle. Schmidlin agreed and said she believed the district shouldn’t sit around waiting to hire a superintendent.

“I do agree that time is of the essence, so we will move forward with requesting a formal meeting immediately,” Schmidlin said during the recent meeting.

During the meeting it was indicated that the county commissioners have the final say-so in the matter. Schmidlin said there’s a funding issue regarding the city school ‘supplemental tax.

“So that’s an additional tax that goes to support their city school system,” she said. “In order to merge, and I think this is driven by the General Assembly, the county commissioners would have to pay the supplemental tax and would have to match it for the county. It would mean more money for our students and it would mean our students would be funded equally to Clinton City Schools, which would be a positive.

“But it would also mean that the budget for the county commissioners would go up, so they would have to come up with money to do that,” she said. “But from my understanding, they could force the merger.”

Hobbs said the county would have to pay more than $600 for each student in the Sampson district, which currently educates more than 8,000 pupils. Hobbs said another concern for Clinton City is the makeup of the board and representation from other areas. If approved, Schmidlin said members would be appointed by the city and the county to form a new oversight board, according to talks with Schafer.

“You can’t be on the county board of education, the city board of education and the new newly formed board because it’s a conflict of interest,” she said. “A lot of the decisions for the new LEA are driven by that body. There’s a lot that we obviously would have to research and understand, if this is a real possibility.”

