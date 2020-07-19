Advocates for justice

Hyson Howard, co-founder of Resilient Advocates, holds a sign during a protest in front of the courthouse. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Diondris Butler protests in honor of George Floyd. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, shows support to Resilient Advocates. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Xavier Howard holds a sign to protest the Confederate monument. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Chris Harris shows support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Community members show support for George Floyd while holding a ‘I Can’t Breathe’ sign. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent In front of the courthouse, protestors spread awareness about police brutality and the requested removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Clinton. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent The Rev. Thaddeus Godwin spends time speaking with protestors and members of Resilient Advocates. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

While injustices continue throughout America, Diondris Butler and Hyson Howard refuse to be silent.

Their passion to make a difference led to the creation of Resilient Advocates. Along with other people around the world, the cousins and co-founders of the group were impacted by a moment that lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. For a moment, Butler couldn’t watch the viral video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd as bystanders pleading for him to stop.

“Here we are again,” Butler said. “Someone else just lost their life again. It’s being recorded and people are seeing it because it’s going viral on the Internet. We still have to go through the investigation process. How much more investigating do you guys still have to do when it’s clear right in front of you.”

She finally watched the incident that sparked protests throughout the nation and around the world. Like many others, a disturbing part of the video is when Floyd called for his mother, who passed away many years ago.

“Just hearing his voice, the way it sounded when he was crying out was really heart-wrenching,” she said. “It really grabbed me. We have to do something about this because this can’t keep going on.”

Floyd wasn’t the first to say “I can’t breathe.” It was also the last words of Eric Garner after he was put in a chokehold by the New York police officers. Besides the controversial restraining method, many unarmed Black people have died in police shootings or by regular citizens. Some of their names are Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

“It just keeps happening back-to-back and you just get fed up at a point,” she said about making a change.

Together, the young advocates hosted a peaceful protest on May 31 that started at the City Market in memory of Floyd. It continued through downtown on the busy Sunset Avenue thoroughfare. Hundreds of people of different races held signs followed behind them as they shouted from bullhorns.

“I wanted to do this first protest because the police brutality towards Blacks were getting out of control,” Howard said. “We wanted to start our group because we didn’t want this to just be a one time thing with the protest so we decided to get the fire going. Peace, Love, and Unity is what we’re pushing for. This is bigger than police brutality. It’s the government versus the people. That’s why we say unity from not only blacks, but people of all races. Together we are unstoppable.”

Howard feels that the death of Floyd changed the world and Sampson County too. With Floyd’s family ties to the area, it hit close to home.

“People are tired of the unlawfully killings of Black males,” he said. “As for the other killings no justice is being served. Breonna Taylor was wrongfully killed by the police months ago and no one has been charged, it’s as if they just threw it under the bus.”

Demonstrations are still being held for Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was killed by officers in Louisville, Ky., wearing plain clothes executing a no-knock warrant. Taylor and her boyfriend were asleep during the incident. Along with “No Justice, No Peace,” her name was shouted at the first event hosted by Resilient Advocates. After the first protest in May, Howard and Butler continued their work.

Resilient Advocates is also supporting the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Sampson County Courthouse. City Councilman Darue Bryant recently started a petition which now has thousands of signatures urging the Sampson County Board of Commissioners to remove the monument sitting on county property.

“You’re walking into a building to seek justice and as soon as you get on the premises, the first thing you see is injustice,” she said.

Following a protest, Bryant organized a peaceful protest calling for the statue to be removed away from downtown and sent to the history museum. In the following days, Butler and Howard protested along with other supporters. The soldier atop was recently removed after it was leaning back due to vandalism that occurred after midnight on Sunday, July 12. Law enforcement officials are investigating to find suspects.

Many opponents of removal feel that the statue honors veterans from the Civil War and is a part of history.

“It represents something that’s just terribly wrong,” Butler said while talking about slavery which divided Northern and Southern states. “It’s something that could have us in bondage to this day. Why would we want to praise that?”

Like Bryant, they believe that the statue and monument should be sent to the museum, out of public view, for people who want to honor Confederate soldiers from Sampson County.

“Those soldiers fought but they were fighting for the wrong thing, regardless of if they had to or if they chose to,” she said. “It’s a blatant disrespect and something that we shouldn’t have to keep going up against everyday. We want to make it a little easier for the relationships to be mended around here. With that up, I don’t see how that could amend anything.”

Another effort was a program to provide snacks to children at home, but concerns were brought up about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safety issues. In the future, Butler and Howard would like to host a public meeting where community members can speak with police officers to have better interactions between citizens and law enforcement. Another goal is to help improve the lives of youths through tutoring or mentoring programs.

“We want to one day get a building so that kids that aren’t so fortunate as others can come and us our laptops to do homework or just simply enjoy the Internet,” Howard said “As of our next thing we want to do in the community is still being discussed throughout the group.”

“We’re trying to bring love, peace and unity,” Butler added about three words they felt during the first march. “Those are the three main words that we try to make sure that include in everything that we’re doing. That what it’s really all about — having more love, more peace, and more unity among the people that we have to live with regardless of your race or sexual orientation.”

Butler feels that Sampson County is divided when it comes to political matters and racial issues such as police brutality or removal of the monument, although people may act fake for business matters. To promote events and protests to the public, Butler and Howard started a Facebook group for Resilient Advocates.

“We’re trying to break that doing some of things we’re doing,” she said about the tension.

The Sampson County natives graduated from Clinton High School (CHS) in 2015 and returned to the area after college. Butler earned a degree from East Carolina University and is a feed mill coordinator with Butterball. Growing up, Butler was involved in the community through the Union Grove Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ. At CHS, she was involved in the Beta Club, the Student Government Association, and the Ebony Club, where she served as president. Howard attended Guilford College and Wake Tech Community College. He’s currently the Fresh Cap Team Supervisor at Walmart and is a junior varsity coach at CHS.

They are in the process of becoming an official nonprofit organization after applications and procedures are finished. But in the meantime, Butler and Howard will continue to let everyone know about the group, while encouraging everyone else to raise their voices.

“This is something that can’t stop with us,” Butler said. “This is something that everyone should be a part of. Even if you don’t want to be a part of us, make your own. We don’t want to get to a point where it’s going to be a competition. We’re not out here to compete with anybody, we’re out here trying to make changes and trying to save lives.”

During a recent protest in front of the courthouse, Floyd sister’s Bridgett Floyd, a CHS graduate, recently met with supporters of the Resilient Advocates group to speak about the support the community and protestors are showing worldwide.

“I love that everybody is coming together as one,” Floyd said. “My brother would have loved that. He was all about community and people coming together. He loved God. This has been very hard. It’s very tragic. It’s a lot on me an my family, but I appreciate the support that everybody has given and I think we should keep up the work.”

That’s something Butler and Howard will continue to do as the movement goes on.

“Unfortunately, it was his time. God needed him for the change,” Floyd said. “I’m very sad it had to be my brother, but when I look at what’s happening he has affected the world. He is going to be the change for our generation coming up. That’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

