Sampson: 172 known active virus cases

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases June 10 — 637 cases June 11 — 681 cases June 12 — 707 cases June 15 — 749 cases June 16 — 764 cases June 17 — 804 cases June 18 — 823 cases June 19 — 859 cases June 22 — 890 cases June 23 — 927 cases June 24 — 940 cases June 25 — 954 cases June 26 — 977 cases June 29 — 1,013 cases June 30 — 1,057 cases July 1 — 1,077 cases July 2 — 1,085 cases July 6 — 1,122 cases July 7 — 1,134 cases July 8 — 1,149 cases July 9 — 1,157 cases July 10 — 1,181 cases July 13 — 1,200 cases July 14 — 1,229 cases July 15 — 1,262 cases July 16 — 1,283 cases July 17 — 1,287 cases

The Sampson County Health Department on Friday reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the lowest daily rise in virus cases in more than two months.

As of Friday, there had been 3,753 coronavirus tests conducted in Sampson (up 14 from Thursday), resulting in 2,418 negatives (up 12) to go along with the 1,287 patients who have tested positive during the pandemic. Of those positive patients in Sampson, 1,107 were listed as recovered as of Friday, a figure that was unchanged from Thursday, but an increase of 207 recoveries since July 8.

There were 106 news cases over the past week in Sampson along with the county’s eighth death attributed to the virus.

In all, Friday’s numbers translate to 172 known active cases of COVID-19 in Sampson.

The rise of four cases was the lowest since coronavirus cases increased by four back in early May, from 96 cases on May 4 to 100 cases on May 5.

There were 48 tests pending locally as of Friday, a drop of two from Thursday.

Duplin County reported on Friday that its total confirmed positive cases had reached 1,762, with 129 of those patients currently in isolation and 1,598 having met clinical criteria to be released from isolation. Duplin’s total deaths remained at 35 individuals.

Local health officials said last week that both state and private laboratories are experiencing delays in providing test results, which can now take up to 7-10 days, they said.

Statewide as of 12 p.m. Friday, there were 95,477 cases (up 2,051 from Thursday) and 1,606 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 18), according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Currently, 1,180 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus — up 46 from Thursday’s total and another high mark for the state to date.

There were 1,343,974 tests for COVID-19 conducted across the state as of midday Friday, up 31,217 from Thursday’s total.

North Carolina’s schools will reopen next month on a mix of remote learning and in-class instruction, with a multitude of precautions in place to include face coverings for everyone involved. The state will also remain paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 for three more weeks after the current executive order expires on Friday.

Focus at the state and local level continues to be reaching the populations described as “historically marginalized,” which health officials say account for the majority of positive cases in Sampson and across the state.

On Thursday, Cooper announced that the NCDHHS launched new online tools to help Spanish-speaking North Carolinians to determine if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and help individuals monitor their symptoms if they have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19.

“Reliable information is a powerful tool to fight COVID-19. This Spanish language symptom checker will help people identify symptoms and then connect them with resources to know where to get tested. All of this is important to slowing the spread of the disease,” said Governor Cooper.

“I am very concerned about the health of our Latinx/Hispanic community who have been hit hard by the pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “This new tool is one way that we can help our Spanish-speaking community members protect themselves and their families.”

North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic population is being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. As of mid-July, the Latinx/Hispanic population represent 44 percent of cases where ethnicity is known, although they make up 9 percent of the state’s population.

In Sampson County, the Hispanic population is disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to county health director Wanda Robinson. She said, as of the beginning of July, approximately 68% of the county’s total cases were of Hispanic ethnicity.

Many in the Latinx/Hispanic community work in essential industries that North Carolina relies upon, such as construction, child care and food processing. Often, this work is in environments where social distancing can be challenging, health insurance is not provided and for a sick person, staying home could create a significant financial burden.

The new online tools are intended to help people know if they may need a test, how to get a test and how to monitor their own symptoms if advised to do so. These tools include:

• Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), which allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.

• Find My Testing Place and a list of Community Testing Events (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), which allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.

• COVID-19 Community Team Outreach (CCTO) Tool, a password-protected online software that helps people track their own symptoms if they have been advised to do so by the COVID-19 Community Team.

The NCDHHS previously announced community testing events in Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Johnston, Northampton, Sampson and Wake counties as part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for historically marginalized communities that currently have limited testing sites.

There is no cost for testing. For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website. A testing event was held at Western Assembly Disciples of Christ, Newton Grove, on Friday.

Through contact tracing, local health department staff and other COVID-19 Community Team members reach out to people who may have recently come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and connect them with the information and support needed to protect themselves and their loved ones. Half of all new hires to the Community Team are bilingual.

“We are prioritizing hiring bilingual staff to support our Spanish-speaking community. We are making progress, but still have work to do,” said Cohen.

All information provided to the Community Team is confidential, and personal information or names will not be released to anyone. Any information that is shared with the COVID-19 Community Team is a private health record and is strictly confidential. Personal information will not be shared with other government agencies, and the names of individuals and contacts will not be released or shared.

The Community Team will work to connect anyone who needs additional help as they monitor their symptoms or stay at home with the resources they need. Their name might be shared in this case, with their permission. According to the NCDHHS, the team will never ask for someone’s Social Security Number, bank or credit card numbers, or any other financial information.

To monitor COVID-19 statistics for Sampson and Duplin counties, as well as the rest of the state, visiting the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard. This dashboard includes a variety of COVID-19 metrics and is updated by the state daily.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.