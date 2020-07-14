Local ‘Night Out’ event postponed

Deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s K9 unit gave kids a chance to try out their equipment during 2018’s National Night Out event at Newkirk Park. File photo|Sampson Independent

Clinton has been a part of the National Night Out campaign since 2017, and right now, the city has no intention of canceling the event usually set in August. Instead, they have postponed the event and hope to host it in October.

According to Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards, National Night Out is a national campaign that started in 1984 intended to bring police and communities together. The event annually hosts millions of people in thousands of communities across the United States, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases throughout the world.

“The Newkirk Park Advisory Committee and Clinton PD partnered in 2017 to bring the community together through that event,” Edwards stated. “Since then, we continue to organize this together each year. We’ve been able to watch it grow every year, but it has been threatened this year by COVID.”

Edwards noted that the department believes strongly in this community and maintaining partnerships, which is why they chose to postpone National Night Out rather than cancel it.

“We are looking to host the event Oct. 6,” the police chief stated. “While we know the fellowship we enjoy at these events are important, the health and safety of our community is our priority.”

During past events, residents had opportunities to visit with the local law enforcement, emergency personnel, representatives from the local health department, Sampson Regional Medical Center and Eastpointe to learn about services and see vehicles and equipment up close.

Last year, the fire department had a smokehouse available. The year before that, there was food, a bouncy house, K9 demonstrations, an obstacle course designed by the North Carolina Justice Academy and photo opportunities with emergency vehicles available at no charge.

“This event gives us another opportunity to build positive relationships with our community in fellowship and fun,” Edwards noted in the past. “When we are able to have trust and camaraderie with our neighborhoods and other community partners, our city is a safer place to live. National Night Out was a huge success last year, and we are expecting a bigger crowd this year. We look forward to everyone coming out and joining us.”

The police department will continue to look at conditions, specifically COVID related, and talk with their partners with the Newkirk Park board, to decide how they should proceed.

The National Night Out program was introduced in 1984 by Matt Peskin, founder and executive director of the National Association of Town Watch. More than 2.5 million participated in the inaugural celebration, which has grown each year with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and exhibits.

