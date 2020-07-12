Bringing ‘Moore’ to Turkey

Tony Moore recently opened Burgers & Moore in Turkey, another new business helping to usher in a resurgence for the town. Karsyn Westerbeek takes orders for customers at Burgers & Moore. Tony Moore prepares the grill for more food. Employees at Burgers & Moore are ready to serve customers. Pictured, from left, are: Andrew Jones, Key Williams, Karsyn Westerbeek, Hannah McGee, Tony Moore, Missy Armwood and Jasmine Blagg. Missy Armwood and Tony Moore arrange food in the kitchen at Burgers & Moore. Bright Leaf hotdogs are cooked on the grill by Missy Armwood. Tony Moore is ready to welcome customers.

TURKEY — Before noon, Tony Moore prepared for a lunch crowd by cooking meat for burgers inside a new restaurant in the heart of town.

After patties sizzled on the grill, a variety of toppings satisfied taste buds along with hot fries and a cold drink — and there’s a lot more being offered at “Burgers & Moore,” next to the busy Highway 24.

“Our mission statement is to prepare great food with great service at a reasonable price while proving a place that promotes community and encouragement,” said Moore about business carrying his name.

Moore is a member of the Turkey Board of Commissioners and was a senior pastor for more than 30 years. He semi-retired from pastoring in 2016. Back in the 1990s, Moore got into the produce brokerage business dealing with watermelons.

“God blessed that business and I had the opportunity to sell it two and a half years ago,” Moore said. “All of that played a part in leading to this direction.”

The business opened its doors this summer shortly after Alan Bundy’s Elizabeth’s Pecan Products moved into a new location across the railroad tracks — a sign of economic progress.

“We looked at our town and our town was really going downhill considerably, so we wanted to invest in our town and make a difference,” Moore said about opening the restaurant. “So, here we are. I’m excited; it’s good to see life coming back to the area. That’s really what we wanted to see.”

He hopes his restaurant makes a positive impact on the community, while providing a place for people to enjoy a meal. The “Moore Burger” allows customers to add a choice of free toppings and add-ons such as bacon or cheese, which is a little extra. For anyone who likes it all, “The Works Burger” is also available, even with jalapenos. Ground chuck is used for the quarter pound burgers made fresh every day on the grill.

“It gives it a good, crisp, lean taste,” Moore said. “It cooks with a lot less grease and it’s just a good all-around tasting hamburger.”

Made-to-order Philly Cheesesteaks are served on a hoagie bun with a choice of mayonnaise, grilled peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. A cheesesteak with chicken is also available.

“It’s just outstanding,” Moore said. “We had people talk about them and tell us how good they are. They tell us they’re the best they’ve ever eaten.”

Some of the other sandwiches include the grilled chicken breast or grilled pork chop on brioche bun. The menu has more choices such as BLTs, Bright Leaf hot dogs, sausage dogs and the Caveman Turkey Leg served on Thursdays. A variety of drinks and sides such as french fries and onion rings are also available to go along with the sandwiches and hamburgers.

“One thing I found out in the restaurant business is that not all burgers are the same and not all fries are the same,” he said. “Not all onion rings are the same. I think we have some of the best fries and some some of the best onion rings that you can find out there.”

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the restaurant opened at half capacity with restrictions. The building is licensed as a 24-seat restaurant, so only 12 people are allowed at this time. Carry out options are available. Burgers & Moore, located at 7936 Turkey Highway, is open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to service people during lunch hours.

“The restaurant business is interesting,” Moore said. “I enjoy people and I love doing what we do. This isn’t my number one forte, but I’m glad to see it and hopefully it makes an impact on our community. On top of that, we hire eight to 10 people, so that has helped out with employment in the area too. And Mr. Bundy’s business, Elizabeth’s Pecans, we where glad to see that come town. I think he’s doing a good job over there too. We’re real excited to see Turkey picking up with interest. We hope to continue to see more things happen here.”

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening in June as a member of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. Moore said the foundation of the business is a very long story.

“I tell people, I didn’t pursue this building or this business, it pursued me,” he said.

After purchasing nearby property, Moore was asked to consider purchasing the building, which was previously owned by his grandparents, Ruffin and Kathleen Lane, from 1964 through 1978. Around town it was known as Lane’s Grill. In 1977, a barbecue pit was installed by his grandfather right before he had a stroke that paralyzed his left side. The ordeal resulted in the business being sold in 1978, when another family of Lanes, unrelated to Moore, purchased it.

From there, the property was operated by several other owners and it was last used for a taqueria. Before work began at the beginning of 2020, it was empty for about 10 years. As progress continues, Moore said they will probably expand hours for breakfast.

“At this point in time, we hope to be an outstanding place for people to come and enjoy lunch,” Moore said.

One of Moore’s favorite customers is Turkey Mayor Max Pope. Along with other town officials, he’s happy to see the progress in Turkey.

“The Town of Turkey couldn’t be more pleased with Burgers & Moore opening its doors,” Pope said. “Our citizens are providing support by frequent visits for lunch. They really like the variety the menu offers. It is a great place to eat.”

