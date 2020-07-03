Garland projects underway

A construction company is working to fix flooding problems at the library. With the assistance of Den Underground and Lambert Construction, work is underway from Star Communications for fiber installation. An employee from Den Underground works to install cables in the ground.

GARLAND — Residents are noticing several construction crews around town digging holes into the ground and making progress for the town’s infrastructure.

Mayor Winifred Murphy said it’s good to see several projects going on at once. One of them is the replacement of sewer lines that are least 70 years old, thanks to nearly $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

“This is the second round of sewer replacement within the town in the last five years,” she said. “This infrastructure upgrade will help improve the quality of life for citizens and for future decades.”

The purpose of the CDBG program is to improve areas where residents have low to moderate income. CDBG projects are operated through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Infrastructure. The division administers the funds awarded by U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Another major project underway is from Star Communications and fiber installation to improve broadband technology in the area. It’s part of a $23.7 million investment from the United States Department of Agriculture. About $750,000 is being invested in the Garland area. Murphy said it will help bridge the digital divide that presently exist between rural areas and larger cities.

In addition to construction projects and the pavement of roads, the town is fixing a major flooding problem at the Miriam Lamb Memorial Library at South Church Street, Garland. The town selected Legion Asphalt to complete a new curbing and paving to prevent future issues.

“We had a contracting company come out during the recent heavy rain and they we able to find the cause of the flooding issue,” said Austin Brown, mayor pro tem. “They noticed that the existing concrete walk way in front of the library is holding back a lot of water which was causing it to back up into the library.”

The solution was to remove one section of the existing sidewalk and install a curbing around the front of the building and it will be extended around the building. Repaving work will provide a slope to move water into nearby drains.

“The biggest problem was addressing the water coming off of the building itself and the water coming from the north end of Church Avenue and having no way to get to the drains,” Brown said. “We also have since installed gutters on both sides of the building to help divert water away from the front door which is where water was able to come in. We feel this will solve the flooding issue. Work is expected to be completed later this week.”

As the coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic continues, Garland will face related challenges such as Brooks Brothers leaving Garland and 146 people without jobs. New York-based company is scheduled to permanently close the Garland location July 20 or during a 14-day period commencing on that date.

“The commissioners are doing an excellent job in prioritizing needs and conserving funds especially during the pandemic and the closure of Brooks Brothers,” Murphy said. “Future projects may be put on hold due to reduction in revenue. We are asking all citizens who can to please pay delinquent property taxes and utility accounts if they can afford to.”

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.