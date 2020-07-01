Ed Taylor’s resounding impact

Ed Taylor speaks to community members during his 90th birthday celebration. File Photo|Sampson Independent Taylor The old days: A painting of Ed Taylor in front of his stage for 36 years, the Clinton High football field. File Photo|Sampson Independent Taylor Under the leadership of Ed Taylor, the Clinton High School Marching Band performs at the Great Southern ‘Contest of Champions’ Spring Fling in 1990. Courtesy Photo

“He taught me so much about music, about life, and about myself. He and our band made my life far better than I can even say.” — Geoffrey Tart, on Ed Taylor

For more than 30 years, Edward Winfield “Ed” Taylor touched the lives of many students as a band director at Clinton High School while showing them anything is possible.

“He’s the reason we stop ourselves before giving an excuse,” said Paula Darden, a CHS graduate and former band member. “He’s the reason we give 110 percent effort no matter how hot, cold, or tired we are. He’s the reason we raise our children with those same values.”

The community is now mourning the loss of a beloved mentor who passed away Friday evening at the age of 91. He came to Clinton in the mid-1950s and led the Marching Dark Horses to many accomplishments in competitions against bigger bands from larger cities. Some of them include superior ratings at district and state band events, in addition to first-place awards in competitions throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

Under his leadership, the small-town band also marched in the Lion’s Club International Parade in New York, Atlanta and New Orleans, and participated in the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., the Dogwood Festival in Knoxville, Tenn., the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Va., and the All-American Festival in Orlando, Fla.

The trophies, medals and accolades is just one part of the legacy Taylor is leaving behind. His impact on people planted seeds of success in Sampson County and beyond as well. One of them is Geoffrey Tart, an award-winning band director at Hobbton High School. The group was recently invited to represent North Carolina during National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

“He was one of my heroes,” Tart said while looking back on his childhood years before coming a Marching Dark Horse. “I used to climb the fence behind my house to watch the band practice. I never remember a time when I did not want to watch them and be one of them.”

Growing up, Tart was always thrilled to see the Dark Horses perform and was amazed to see Taylor — “THE band man” — directing the students and making the magic happen on the field. He even questioned why the band couldn’t be on the field the whole time and was ready to leave after halftime. As a kid, Tart would pretend to perform with toy drums and toy instruments Those childhood moments led to the CHS graduate playing a real trumpet and becoming a student of Taylor’s from the eighth-grade to his sophomore year in high school.

“I can close my eyes and still see him directing us, see him playing along with us, and hear him sending me to the instrument storage room for practice,” Tart said. “He taught me so much about music, about life, and about myself. He and our band made my life far better than I can even say.”

Darden, an educator for Clinton City Schools, said Taylor could get his students to do anything. He talked her into singing the choir a few times, while learning the lyrics to “Sing, Sing, Sing” and “The Days of Wine and Roses.”

“He would issue a challenge and just expect results,” Darden said.

She added that Taylor continued to have an impact on her life. Back in 2010, after having her fourth child, Darden got a call from him, during a time she was facing obstacles.

“My older boys had been sick with whooping cough and were quarantined, another had just had minor surgery, and the new baby had been hospitalized,” she said “Even the dog had just endured a surgery. It was one of those days that I could hardly put one foot in front of the other.

“So, when I heard Mr. Taylor’s voice on the phone, I perked up,” she said. “Tears started streaming and my strength came in bounds as he said, ‘Paula, I just wanted to call and congratulate you on the new baby and to tell you how proud I am of you. You are a great mom.’”

A few days later, a recording of Taylor playing the saxophone came in mail — one of many special moments touching people in Sampson County.

“You see, I’m real sure I’m not the only one he called to encourage throughout the years,” she said. “We all were his favorites. Yes, all of us. That’s just how he made us feel.”

The Roanoke Rapids native grew up around music and during his younger days, Taylor and his siblings would entertain their parents and people in the neighborhood. At 15, he started a band and played for World War II victory dances at the Roanoke Rapids Armory. After graduating from high school, Taylor went to Shenandoah College in Virginia before joining the U.S. Air Force and becoming a member of the branch’s band. Taylor became a drum major of the marching band, played oboe in the concert band, and alto saxophone in the dance orchestra.

After retiring from the military, he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the Richmond Professional Institute, which is now known as Virginia Commonwealth University. Later, Taylor received a master’s degree from East Carolina University. He started a career at Plymouth High School, before coming to Clinton. Outside of the high school, Taylor coached boys baseball and church softball, while directing the choir at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

He was married to Mable Hardison Taylor, and together they had three children, Jeffery, Barry, and Edward Jr., and three grandchildren.

During his 90th birthday, Taylor was honored at the Coharie Country Club with a proclamation titled “Ed Taylor Day” from Mayor Lew Starling. Clinton band members and and a few alumni played music to honor him. Before that special moment, Taylor was honored with Key to the City in 1991 by former Clinton Mayor Emsley Kennedy. Later in 2011, he was inducted into the North Carolina Bandmasters Association.

After retirement, Taylor served as a clinician and judge during band events and continued to perform with area church choirs. He was laid to rest Tuesday. Family and friends will announce a memorial service at a later date.

“My life has grown from the sparkle in a little boy’s eyes watching and hearing the band to a heartfelt love for music,” Tart said in a public message. “From the little boy that had to see the marching band by standing on his father’s shoulders amazed at what The Band could do. It is my hope that I will be the person, educator and musician that Mr. Taylor instilled in me.”

