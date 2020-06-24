Sampson unites in prayer

Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Bennett looks to those around him to tell them they are important. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Rev. Harry Hines of St. Thomas AME Zion does a call to prayer and reads scriptures. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Pastor John Oliver from First Baptist in Roseboro thanks God for watching over everyone. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Rev. John Melvin prays for COVID-19 victims and their families. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Crowd members bow their heads in prayer. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Community members listen to each prayer and take in their messages. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Brandon Strickland prays for the agricultural community. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lakewood High School Health/PE Teacher and coach Shelia Davidson looks to inspire and challenge the crowd. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Sonya Powell presents a prayer in honor of the Sampson County Board of Education. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lt. Tim Bass prays for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Rev. John Adams of Salemburg Baptist Church concludes the event with a prayer for frontline workers, social workers, unemployment workers, non-essential business owners and others. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Marion McLaurin, uncle of George Floyd, prays for the family of George Floyd. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent William Mozee prays for African-American males. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

“I believe there is so much racial tension and division in our country, that the church should be the first entity to come together and show the rest of the world that we can get beyond the things that divide us. I think it needs to start with the church.” — Rev. Harry Hines

With society seemingly at odds, two churches sought to at least bring the Lakewood community together in prayer.

Last week, St. Thomas AME Zion and Salemburg Baptist Church brought people of all races, genders and denominations together as they prayed for the community in an event called “A Community United in Prayer.”

People from all over brought lawn chairs and found a spot at Roseboro Park to sit at while they prayed with each speaker.

The Rev. Harry Hines and the Rev. John Adams spearheaded this event, reaching out to all churches in the district. They invited speakers to talk about different things happening in the world.

Adams and Hines bring their churches together four times a year. One church will visit the other and partake in their sermon and vice versa.

“I believe there is so much racial tension and division in our country, that the church should be the first entity to come together and show the rest of the world that we can get beyond the things that divide us,” Hines explained. “I think it needs to start with the church.”

Hines believes the event did bring people together to focus on God and his solutions.

Kiyah Braxton sang for the crowd after Hines made a call to prayer. Pastor John Oliver from First Baptist in Roseboro was the first to say a prayer with the community. He thanked God for watching over everyone and continuing to be protection even in these times of trouble.

“We come united,” Oliver stated. “We come with faith, we come with praise and a heart full of thanksgiving.”

Oliver’s prayer centered around pastors, spiritual leaders and church members in general.

The Rev. John Melvin prayed for COVID-19 victims and families.

“We want to petition this prayer around those victims that have been victimized of this pandemic, the virus that has taken many lives ” Melvin prayed. “We come this evening to come to say; We thank you lord’ in spite of what we have already experienced in this Roseboro community. But God I know you to be a healer.”

The program tasked Lakewood High School Health/PE Teacher and coach Shelia Davidson to present a prayer for the public and private educators.

“I’m honored to take this microphone today to inspire and challenge each of you,” Davidson prayed. “Each individual on a sports team represents the powerful words of a teammate. A teammate creates unity.”

Evelyn Hairr, a 2020 graduate from Lakewood High, spoke about school students and the class of 2020.

“Dear Lord, we have come as a community today because we know that we need your help,” Hairr prayed. “The graduating class of 2020 has already faced many obstacles. Their senior year was cut short, but Lord we know that our challenges have not ended with us here.”

Sonya Powell presented a prayer in honor of the Sampson County Board of Education.

“I want every child to have food on the table,” Powell stated. “I want every parent to feel that their child is progressing as they should in the educational scheme of life.”

Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Bennett stepped in for Mayor Alice Butler and joined the community in a prayer focusing on local municipal governments.

“We come to you today just to tell you ‘thank you,’” Bennett started. “We ask you that you will look over our politicians, that they make the right decisions, not only for the towns but for the country. Dear God, we just ask you to look over everybody.”

Brandon Strickland represented the agricultural community and prayed for the farmers and others.

“We are here tonight, praying as a community, to say ‘thank you’ for all the farmers and all the people involved in any way with agriculture,” Strickland stated. “We ask you to continue to place protection around them and their families to provide them with the strength to continue important work.”

Lt. Tim Bass prayed for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Father let us begin tonight, first and foremost to humble ourselves before you,” Bass commented. “God we’re coming to you in prayer, father, we’re seeking your face, and father let us repent, let us turn from our wicked ways, let us each one look to ourselves and to see how far short we fall from the glory of God.”

William Mozee was asked to pray for African American males.

“Lord we ask that you please forgive us for any toxic words or any toxic thoughts,” Mozee began. “Lord I’ve been asked to pray for African American males.”

Marion McLaurin prayed for the family of George Floyd. McLaurin will soon turn 90 and he thanked God for his years so far.

“My niece is the sister of the late George Floyd,” McLaurin explained. “I am the uncle of George Floyd. I just want to thank all of you. We have been through so much. We ask you to continue to pray for us.”

McLaurin asked everyone to pray for families who have tragedy in their lives.

Adams concluded the event with a prayer for frontline workers, social workers, unemployment workers, non-essential business owners and so on.

“We also ask you Lord that you would give them the strength that they need to get the job done,” Adams stated.

Adams also prayed for the businesses shut down by the pandemic and asked God to take care of their needs.

Adams and Hines partake in an “Operation Inasmuch,” an outreach program that aids the community. Potential volunteers can contact St. Thomas AME Zion and Salemburg Baptist Church if they want to participate in the program.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.