Roseboro’s colorful revamp

The Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently added another barn quilt to the Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail. Residents can check it out at Roseboro’s Western District Park. Courtesy photo

Roseboro leaders have gotten serious with their endeavor to revamp the town.

Randi Kelly, the director of Small Town Main Street for the town, has coordinated the efforts for a crosswalk stamp in downtown Roseboro. Shawn Hobbs and Cameron Fisher, Small Town Mainstreet program volunteers, got to work on adding some artistic flair to Downtown Roseboro.

One of their recent modifications includes the crosswalk stamp.

“A team of volunteers that are part of our Small Town Main Street program are working on four key areas of improvement in our downtown area,” Kelly explained. “This encompasses short-range and longer range activities to include the painting of the picnic tables located in the railroad bed, painting four to five crosswalks, adding creative art to the three panel boxes located in the railroad bed, and refreshing the area around the fountain.”

The Small Town Main Street program also installed a park shelter as the final phase of the project for Chasity’s Court.

“We also have an ongoing program to refresh wreaths on our vacant storefronts in an effort to improve the visual aspects of our downtown area,” Kelly added.

The director of the Small Town Main Street program noted that there are four components to the Main Street Program, and one is design.

”We believe this is directly tied to our implementation strategy to revitalize our downtown area, making it an inviting place to eat, shop and play,” Kelly stated. “We are eager to address these improvements now as our businesses are reopening from COVID coupled with new storefronts opening soon.”

Kelly noted that town officials and volunteers led the Small Town Main Street program.

The town’s program has only just begun their work. The group’s mission is to support and promote economic growth and community vitality for merchants, property owners and citizens. There will be an ongoing cycle for improvements, according to Kelly.

In a previous town council meeting, Kelly noted that Roseboro has a new social media page called “Shop Roseboro.” On that page, posts share information about Roseboro’s local business community. The program has changed the name of its Facebook page to “Discover Roseboro.”

“A new Facebook page was developed to enable a more focused effort on highlighting our many storefronts within the city limits of Roseboro,” Kelly explained. “With the COVID recovery, we wanted to be able to assist them in showcasing their business changes such as hours of operation or changes in business protocol as they are working to get back to normal operations.”

The Small Town Main Street program has partnered with the Sampson Strong Together campaign. Kelly and others believe the expanded social media presence for Roseboro will help create an additional channel to communicate activities and resources promoted by this group.

“Further, our Facebook page directly aligns with two of the four components of the Small Town Mainstreet program – Promotion and Economic Vitality,” Kelly concluded.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.