Pedestrian killed; driver charged with DWI, felony death

PLAIN VIEW — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in northern Sampson County when a driver, believed to have been impaired, ran off the road and struck him. The driver has been charged in the man’s death.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, at approximately 12:55 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on OBJ Road in the Plain View community.

An investigation revealed that a Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by Robert McCullen II, 55, of Dunn, was traveling north OBJ Road when the truck crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road where it struck Angel De Jesus Consola Polo, 32, also of Dunn.

Polo was standing on the grass shoulder of the southbound lane of OBJ Road, reports stated. Polo died at the scene from his injuries, investigators said.

McCullen was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

Trooper J.F. Smith is the lead investigator.