Food bank at Expo Center to expand

Clinton residents lined up at least an hour early Thursday for the new food bank at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center. The Three in One Family Center, a non-profit organization, along with five volunteers handed out boxes of mixed vegetables and fruits.

The organization began the hand out at 10 a.m. and ran out of boxes around 11:20 a.m. having to turn away just a couple of people.

Gregory Quick runs Three in One Family Center based out of Goldsboro. Quick has been participating in non-profits for 16 years now. He first started with his church, where he convinced his pastor to open a food bank through the church. Quick ran the food bank for eight years before relocating. When he came back to Goldsboro, someone else was running the church food bank so he decided to open up his own non-profit organization.

Starting next week, the Thursday giveaway will be moved to each Wednesday, so more products can be distributed.

If they were to proceed with the Thursday giveaway then they would only get supplies from a box truck carrying 6,000 pounds of food, Quick explained. The move to Wednesdays sets them up with a much larger 18-wheeler truck carrying a potential of 35,000 pounds of food for Clinton residents.

With 6,000 pounds of food, Quick and his team provided food to approximately 600 vehicles, with one box per family. There is no paperwork involved with this food bank; people just need to show up and say how many people live in their household.

Quick wants people to continuously show up every week for their box and spread the news around that this organization is providing fresh produce to the community. He feels that as time passes and the organization continues their work, more people will show up to the food bank. Quick also hopes to provide meat to the community once the USDA assigns a vendor to the food bank.

Right now he only hands out boxes filled with produce such as apples, oranges, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, sweet potatoes, blueberries and more. His produce vendors are Greenville Produce and Wards Produce.

“We want to reach as many people as possible,” Quick noted. “I feel privileged to be able to do this.”

Quick got involved in the non-profit world because his mother, LeeEtta Pulley, inspired him. Pulley has run her own non-profit organization, Community Lighthouse House Development Center, for more than 22 years.

Pulley instilled her morals into her son and she is very supportive of the work that he is doing. She also does food initiative programs and has one in Nash County.

Quick worked with No Kid Hungry last year, and after he saw the statistics relating to food insecurity for kids outside of school, he knew he had to do whatever he could to help.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged him to reach out to adults too because a lot of people were either laid off or furloughed so they don’t have the money to provide for themselves. Quick wanted to at least provide some produce that would get them by for the week. Families can have other people go to the food bank to pick up a box for them if they are unable to do so themselves.

The USDA has partnered with local farms to pay for the produce, according to Quick. The pandemic put a strain on farmers by limiting the number of businesses that order their products, and the USDA sought to ensure farms are able to endure through these difficult times.

