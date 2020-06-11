Mass testing set for Saturday

A look at how traffic will be handled at the Sampson County Complex on Saturday. Sampson County Health department staff register those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 as part of the county’s first-ever drive-thru site last month. A second is set for Saturday. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases May 19 — 267 cases May 20 — 302 cases May 21 — 314 cases May 22 — 333 cases May 26 — 392 cases May 27 — 402 cases May 28 — 413 cases May 29 — 429 cases June 1 — 479 cases June 2 — 501 cases June 3 — 510 cases June 4 — 545 cases June 5 — 563 cases June 8 — 606 cases June 9 — 630 cases

Sampson County reported a couple dozen additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, bringing the total to 630 who have tested positive to date. Of those, close to 400 patients — nearly two-thirds of the total — are now deemed recovered. A second drive-thru testing event has been set for this weekend in Sampson, while a fourth has been scheduled for early next week in Duplin County.

The Sampson County Health Department, in collaboration with Sampson County Emergency Management and Goshen Medical, will hold the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event this Saturday, June 13. The event will extend from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (or until supplies last) on the Sampson County Complex off Rowan Road in Clinton.

No pre-registration is required. Participants are asked to bring their Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card with them. While there is no charge for the test, this allows the Health Department to recoup some of their expenses, officials said.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the COVID Help Line at 910-490-1056.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 24 new cases. Of the 630 total positive tests, 395 have since recovered, health officials said. There have been 1,805 tests conducted for the virus, with 1,083 coming back negative. Four deaths in Sampson have been attributed to COVID-19.

There were an additional 92 tests pending as of Tuesday, a number that is again expected to spike with Saturday’s public testing.

During the first public testing, held May 16, a total of 493 tests were performed on residents from Sampson and three other counties. Of those, 351 administered by the Sampson County Health Department, and 142 were administered by event partner, Goshen Medical. In all, 25 were found to be positive — 5 percent of those who were tested.

The county had 700 COVID-19 tests available to potentially be administered during the May 16 event, Assistant county manager Susan Holder noted. As the day went on, health department workers would frequently transport completed COVID-19 tests from the coolers at the test station to a larger cooler at Emergency Management, where they were kept for protection before being sent to the lab the following Monday. Test results trickled in over the week or so that followed.

County officials shared their hope at the time that additional events could be scheduled for the general public “as resources are available to do so and as the process is determined to be manageable.”

Statewide as of Tuesday morning, there were 37,160 positive cases and 1,029 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, 774 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, the agency reported. There had been 535,711 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Tuesday morning, a number that rose by approximately 15,600 from the day before.

Duplin’s next public testing is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Duplin County Events Center, located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville. It is open to all Duplin residents, who must pre-register. The event is sponsored by Goshen Medical Center and Duplin County, and organizers say there is no out-of-pocket expense. If insured, residents are asked to bring their insurance card. To register, call 910-267-2044.

Who should be tested

While the public testing held by Sampson and Duplin is open to all of those wishing to be tested, this week the NCDHHS released updated guidance for doctors and clinicians on who should be tested for COVID-19.

“North Carolina is focused on rapidly increasing testing of people who may not currently have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially people from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” a statement from the NCDHHS read. “To support testing in populations being hit hardest by COVID-19, NCDHHS also has a new resource available, COVID-19 Community Testing in Historically Marginalized Populations: Best Practices.”

The guidance recommends that clinicians conduct or arrange for diagnostic COVID-19 testing for:

• Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

• Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.

The following groups are some of the populations with higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected. People in these groups should get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms:

• People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp).

• Historically marginalized populations who may be at higher risk for exposure.

• Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction sites, processing plants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

• Health care workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).

• People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions).

• People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others. Testing should be considered for people who attended such events, particularly if they were in crowds or other situations where they couldn’t practice effective social distancing.

North Carolina is experiencing what health officials called “increased community transmission” of COVID-19. On Saturday, the state reported its highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,370 new cases.

New tools available

NCDHHS introduced new tools to help people know if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and to find a nearby testing place.

• Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.

• Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in North Carolina, visit nc.gov/covid19

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.