Master Gardeners keep on growing

Chick Gancer helps clean up debris from the propagation garden area. Courtesy photo Bob Williams, Dempsey Craig and Chick Gancer preparing one of the raised beds in the demonstration garden. Courtesy photo Nancy Thagard unloads pots that will be used for transplanting plants. Courtesy photo Master Gardeners Joan Tsao, Ann Butler, Chick Gancer, Marcia Edgerton and Bob and Sue Williams gather in the greenhouse. Courtesy photo

In the early morning, a group of people gather in a wooded area. After their leader recites her to-do list and issues a reminder to keep six feet apart, the group disperses. Armed with rakes, spades and pruning shears, and some wearing masks, the group begins their tasks. The weather is cool and a slight breeze is blowing. Between the rumble of passing cars and trucks, you can hear snatches of conversation as plants are re-potted, weeds are pulled, and limbs and branches are cleared from a picnic area. They are in the midst of a pandemic but there is work that still needs to be done.

When you ride down 421 South, about a mile outside of Clinton, you come upon a hidden gem in Sampson County. Nestled among the trees across from the extension building and livestock arena is the home “office” for the Sampson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, SCEMGV or Master Gardeners for short. The green house, demonstration garden and sculpted naturalized area are maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers who work to promote the love and science of gardening.

The spring of 2020 has not been what anyone could have predicted. Social distancing, self-quarantining, face masks and disinfecting have become the new norm. Attending sporting and school events have become a thing of the past. There are only so many movies to watch or TV shows to binge before the four walls of home start closing in on you. So what is a person to do?

If you are looking for any silver lining to this COVID-19 crisis, North Carolina has been fortunate that the novel coronavirus arrived in the spring. What else comes with spring? Gardening. But before you start buying plants and gardening tools, becoming or consulting a Master Gardener may help you save money.

What does it mean to be a Master Gardener?

According to Brad Hardison, horticulture agent for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, being a Master Gardener is a “great way to give back to the people of Sampson County. The mission of the Master Gardener program is for volunteers to provide unbiased, research-based information that empowers residents to cultivate healthy gardens, landscapes, and ecosystems through safe, effective and sustainable gardening practices.” In other words, the Master Gardeners will help you “get it right.”

There are many factors that need to be considered to get the right answer to your gardening questions. In today’s world the answer to any question is at your fingertips. A quick search of the internet will yield dozens or hundreds of answers, but are these websites giving you the right information?

If you are looking for directions on maintaining your blueberry bush, is the advice on your computer referring to blueberry bushes in Maine or in NC? Is it referring to the Mountain, Piedmont or Coastal Plains section of NC? Did you know that the NC has five plant hardiness zones according to the USDA? What growing zone are you in? As in real estate, “location, location, location” is very important in being a successful gardener, but sunlight, soil type, and weather are among the many factors that so need to be considered.

Studies show that 85% of information on the internet has inaccuracies. You should always search for and rely on information that is research-based and unbiased. When you ask a Master Gardener, you can rest assured that the answer will be researched based and tailored to your specific needs.

Why become a Master Gardener?

”I enjoy helping neighbors with their questions about gardening and working in their yards.” Dempsey Craig

The first day of class for the new crop of SCEMGVs was begun with the generic question of “why are you here?” All of the answers centered around the phrase “I want to learn how to…” How do I make my lawn look better? How do I get and keep the moles out of my yard? How do I know what grows best where? I have a black thumb; I want to learn how to keep any plant alive!

After retiring as CFO from Sampson Regional Medical Center, Dempsey Craig was looking for an activity that would let him be outdoors. As a youngster he had worked in a hardware store and developed an interest in the plants. Craig was also intrigued with the work his uncle did on propagating English Hollies and enjoyed watching “Downeast Gardener” on television. In 2005 Mr. Craig became a Master Gardener. The program provided him with “a different set of knowledge.” In 2018 Mr. Craig used the skills that he had been taught to tackle a major problem with his yard. “My grass looked terrible. I tried everything from putting new sod in areas, re-seeding and watering. I spoke with our extension agent Brad Hardison and found out that I had ground pearls. Then I did my research. I attended turf management classed hosted by NC State, visited turf farms, and spoke with many people. It took me 6-7 months of exploring and research before I decided my best option was to have my whole yard re-sodded with a grass that was more resistant to ground pearls. As a Master Gardener you are taught to seek out research-based information. You shouldn’t jump to conclusions; you need to talk to people who are knowable in the area where you have questions.”

How do I become a Master Gardener?

The SCEMGV program is a 14 week course that meets for three hours one day a week. Classes are held at the Sampson County Extension complex on Hwy 701. According to Brad Hardison there needs to be ten to twelve people sign up in order to hold the program. “We weren’t able to have the course in 2019 because we only had three people who were interested. Those three people are really eager to start classes this year.”

The cost of the program is $125 but well worth the price according to Master Gardener Joan Tsao. “I was a little intimidated when I started the class. I had just wanted to learn how to take care of my lawn. I wasn’t sure if I would want to spend 14 weeks learning about other topics, but every class was really interesting. I started with a black thumb, now I think it is beginning to show a little green!”

SCEMGV president Ann Butler sums up her experiences as a Master Gardener in more personal terms. “One of my greatest joys of retirement is my participation in the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Program. The training, offered through NCSU, has opened an exciting new world for me and connected me with people, both old and new friends, who are equally passionate about creating and maintaining beautiful outdoor environments for our own pleasure and that of others.”

For more information about becoming a Sampson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, contact the Sampson County Extension Office at 910-592-7161.Or visit the SCEMGV Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCEMGVA