Sampson sends 500 tests to lab

Health department workers transport a bag full of completed COVID-19 tests from the coolers at the test station to a larger cooler at Emergency Management, where they were to stay for protection before being sent to the lab Monday. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Health Department, assisted by Goshen Medical and Sampson Emergency Management, conducted nearly 500 COVID-19 tests Saturday as part of the county’s first drive-thru testing site. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson Health department staff register those wishing to be tested for the novel coronavirus as part of the county’s first-ever drive-thru site. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson County health director Wanda Robinson gives a briefing to department staff on Saturday morning. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson A procession of vehicles line up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Sampson County Complex. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson Residents register before taking part in the COVID-19 testing in Sampson. Courtesy photo|County of Sampson COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases May 14 — 211 cases May 15 — 224 cases May 18 — 257 cases

Vehicles lined up throughout the day Saturday at the Sampson County Complex, where the county held its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Stations were strategically placed around the complex and, ultimately nearly 500 people received a test at no cost to them.

The Sampson County Health Department, assisted by Goshen Medical and Sampson Emergency Management, conducted the drive-thru testing event, which was initially intended to be a test run but soon became a public event.

The site at the county complex, located off Rowan Road, was opened to the general public at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event was originally serving as a test-run of the county’s capabilities of providing similar events for the general public. Testing was to be offered to a limited number of companies that requested such testing so the county could gauge its traffic flow, registration and testing processes — all while protecting the confidentiality of health information of patients.

According to Susan Holder, assistant county manager, the test run went so well that word was soon disseminated that the general public would have the opportunity on Saturday to get a test if they wanted one. Testing was done on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. Saturday. There was no cost, but those participating were asked to bring their insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card if they had one.

The county had 700 COVID-19 tests available to potentially be administered, Holder noted. Ultimately, 493 tests were conducted.

As the day went on, health department workers would frequently transport completed COVID-19 tests from the coolers at the test station to a larger cooler at Emergency Management, where they were to stay for protection before being sent to the lab Monday.

On Monday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 257 positive cases to date. It was noted that, to date, 732 tests had been performed for COVID-19 in Sampson with another 104 pending. However, that did not reflect any tests conducted during the Saturday event so those hundreds of tests are all pending as well.

Of the 732 tests, there have been 371 negatives to go with the 257 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 61 are listed as recovered, according to county officials. Sampson’s lone death attributed to COVID-19 was reportedly between 50 and 55 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

County officials shared their appreciation for the staff of the Health Department, Emergency Management, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the assistance of Goshen Medical and the Red Cross, in making Saturday’s event possible.

“The county hopes to schedule additional events for the general public as resources are available to do so and as the process is determined to be manageable,” said Holder.

Details will be shared by the Health Department once finalized. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the COVID Help Line at 910-490-1056.

Health officials have continued to note the extensive contact tracing that comes with each investigation of positive cases, identifying those who have had close contact with positive patients, assessing their risk of exposure and determining the necessary steps to be taken, from quarantine to additional testing.

As of Monday, North Carolina had 19,023 confirmed cases, 661 deaths and 511 hospitalizations covering 99 of its 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. There were 255,755 tests for COVID-19 completed as of Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper, at a news conference on Monday, reminded residents that his Phase 1 Executive Order extends through this Friday, March 22.

“But, as I’ve said, we are continuing to monitor the data and the metrics that we’ve laid out for our state. We will ease restrictions and move to Phase 2 only if we are headed in the right direction with our data,” the governor stated. “As we watch and examine the trends, we are working with public health and the private sector to determine how we can reduce the risk of spread in the next phase. Remember – we have flattened the curve, but the threat of COVID-19 is still here.”

He noted approximately 275 testing sites listed on the NCDHHS website.

“In the last seven days, we’ve tested an average of about 7,500 people per day,” Cooper said Monday. “With expanded guidance to health care providers on who ought to be tested and more sites available, we expect daily testing to continue to increase.”

“We know that life will look a little different for a while as we ease restrictions,” the governor continued. “As we all adjust, remember that patience and compassion will get us farther than hostility.”

Duplin will hold its first COVID-19 Diagnostic Drive-Thru testing event this Wednesday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The drive-thru testing event is open to all Duplin County residents, but pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment, residents should call 910-267-2044.

Commwell Health of Salemburg (500 S. Fayetteville St., Salemburg) currently provides testing for COVID-19. For more information, call 1-877-935-5255. Testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Testing days, times and locations are subject to change.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.