Sampson reports 16 new cases

Sampson County health officials reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county on Wednesday, noting “more than one positive case” at local retail establishments and manufacturing operations. However, those operations were not named.

The 16 new cases brings Sampson’s total virus count to 193. There were 83 more COVID-19 tests pending as of Wednesday, the agency stated.

As of Wednesday, there had been 635 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 359 negatives to go with the 193 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 53 are listed as recovered, according to county officials.Sampson has had one death due to COVID-19, the person being listed as between 50 and 55 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

Health officials, for the first time in the daily report, noted positive cases at local businesses not named Smithfield Packing in Clinton.

“The total cases do include more than one positive case occurring at certain retail establishments and manufacturing operations,” the Sampson County statement read. “The Health Department will not be releasing the names of these companies, but this does highlight the need for all citizens to observe the CDC’s common sense prevention recommendations as we begin to transition to reopening the county for business.”

Late last week, the state moved into Phase 1 of Governor Roy Cooper’s multi-phase reopening plan, whereby some restrictions that have been in place for weeks were relaxed for specific businesses, notably retail. Locally, some retail businesses across Sampson began to open Friday and Saturday under a new normal for daily operations.

Personal care businesses such as salons, barbers and gyms were not cleared to open until Phase 2. Restaurants likewise were still limited to just takeout or delivery under the first phase.

The order is set to expire on May 22, but if the state’s data is not in the right place, Phase 1 will extend longer than two weeks, Cooper said.

Kivett’s Inc., Southern Style BBQ & Chicken and Smithfield Foods’ Clinton Packing plant have each reported cases, with single cases at both Kivett’s and Southern Style, and more than 20 known cases at Smithfield. Sources say Lowe’s of Clinton has had multiple cases — at least four — however those, and any others naming businesses, have not been publicly disclosed by the health department nor confirmed independently by The Sampson Independent.

As far as the known cases locally, the Smithfield plant is still in operation and no additional cases from the plant have been specifically reported by the county since the end of April. Kivett’s kept its furniture manufacturing operation open, but urged employees to practice safety as the employee isolated themselves. Southern Style, exercising an abundance of caution, closed its operation for two weeks before reopening.

On Wednesday, Sampson County officials also addressed what they called “some misinformation circulating regarding drive-thru COVID testing events held by the county.”

“We want to clarify that the Sampson County Health Department will be doing some testing during the weekend, but this is merely a test-run for specific groups only, allowing us to plan for events that can be offered to the general public at a later date,” a County of Sampson Facebook post read. “Keep watching here on our Facebook page for information on any upcoming drive-thru COVID testing opportunities.”

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had 15,816 confirmed cases, 597 deaths, and 521 hospitalizations covering 99 of its 100 counties. Some 85% of deaths were in people older than 65, while roughly 60% of deaths were linked to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. There have been 210,457 tests for COVID-19 completed, as of Wednesday.

During a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper reiterated May 22 is the earliest possible date to move to the next phase of relaxed social-distancing mandates.

“Pandemics cannot be partisan,” Cooper said. “We’re going to rely on the science and the facts to tell us when we need to reopen. I know that people are hurting because of this virus, and I know our economy is hurting because of this virus. But the health of our people and our economy go hand in hand.”

Cooper said state experts need to study certain benchmarks over a 14-day period to determine when the state should move to its second phase of reopening.

“I don’t think it can happen any earlier, because we need that whole period of time to know how we’re doing,” Cooper said. “We have to make sure that people continue staying at home as much as possible.”

Cooper remained firm on the restrictions limiting church services to the outdoors.

“We are aware of First Amendment rights and want to protect those,” Cooper said. “Some people are trying to compare this with retail. There’s a big difference. With retail, people are moving around. They don’t have as much of a chance to spread the virus. … It is still dangerous to hold indoor services when more than 10 people are there and they are closer together.”

North Carolina is conducting 5,000 to 7,000 coronavirus tests a day. The state’s supply of protective gear will help to determine its ability to ramp up testing and restart the economy. The state is identifying local manufacturers who can help produce protective gear, Cooper said.

While Sampson’s case total is rising, it is being far outpaced by neighboring Duplin County and the spike it is seeing.

More tests, more positives

Duplin’s 285 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, were up a whopping 89 cases from the 196 on Friday. Of those confirmed positive cases, 113 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, the county stated. Duplin also reported two additional deaths this week, which brought the county’s total to six deaths related to COVID-19.

Duplin health officials, in explaining the massive rise of 89 laboratory-confirmed cases in a three-day span, said simply that “with an increase in testing comes the possibility of additional identified positive cases,” both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Health officials in that county noted “aggressive contact tracing and outreach education” that comes with each investigation.

“Since there is no FDA approved treatment or vaccine available at this time, local community-based contact tracing and outbreak education are the primary tools we can use to combat this virus,” a Duplin County Health Department press release earlier this week stated. “Contact tracing is the cornerstone to mitigate communicable disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19.”

A positive individual is asked for all of their potential contacts to include anyone from two days prior to symptom onset. Those individuals should include anyone that was within 6 feet and who they talked with for more than 10 minutes.

If any potential contacts are symptomatic, then they receive education, and Duplin’s COVID-19 team asks for their potential contacts. Outbreak education includes, but is not limited to, ensuring each individual understands management of COVID-19 symptoms, the importance of proper hand hygiene, limiting social interactions, practicing social distancing, and wearing a face covering, Duplin officials noted.

Local health officials continued to remind residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated and the best course of action provided.

NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) released last week the three W’s that everyone is encouraged to follow when they leave their home. Health officials in both counties cited the W’s in their respective reports. They include: wearing a cloth face covering; waiting 6 feet apart and avoiding close contact; and washing hands often or using hand sanitizer.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases May 8 — 140 cases May 11 — 171 cases May 12 — 177 cases May 13 — 193 cases