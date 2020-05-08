COVID-19count rises:9 more cases

Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported by the Sampson County Health Department on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 129 and the tally in the past week to 45.

As of Thursday, there had been 473 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 309 negatives to go with the 129 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 33 have since recovered, according to county officials.

There were 35 additional tests pending in Sampson as of Thursday, the county’s daily report reflected.

Sampson has had one death due to COVID-19, the person being listed as between 50 and 55 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

North Carolina had 13,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 99 of 100 counties, according to Thursday’s numbers from the NCDHHS. There were 507 deaths and 525 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 171,328 COVID-19 tests completed as of Thursday morning, the agency reported.

Local health officials continue to remind residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated and the best course of action provided.

Those with fevers of 100.4 or higher, cough or shortness of breath should stay home. They urged everyone to practice social distancing (maintaining 6 feet from others), avoid touching their face, wear protective face covering when in public, cover coughs, wash hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.

Last weekend, the General Assembly passed a bipartisan economic response package to COVID-19. After a long week of negotiations between legislative bodies and leaders from both parties, the consensus agreement created a $1.57 billion spending package to assist all industries and citizens across the state.

“As we know, North Carolinians are hurting. And I believe that this piece of legislation addresses many in need throughout our state,” said Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) in a prepared statement. “The legislation contains ideas from both parties in both chambers; and the governor. It truly is bipartisan. We know that this does not fix every issue or solve every problem, but it is a great start. The General Assembly will be back in session later this month and we plan to address outstanding issues through additional future legislation.”

The legislation allocates the following:

• $50 million for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

• $150 million to all counties, with $250,000 base to each county to start. Expected county totals include $821,312 to Sampson, $759,388 to Duplin and $2,706,278 to Johnston

Other allocations include:

• $70 million for state government operations

• $300 million for the Highway Fund Maintenance Reserve

• $75 million to the Department of Public Instruction for school nutrition

• $20 million to local Department of Health and Human Services

• $6 million to food banks

• $25 million for testing, tracing and trends

• $125 million to the Golden LEAF Foundation for Small Business Loan Assistance Program

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday to move the state into Phase 1 of a multi-phase reopening plan on Friday, relaxing some restrictions that have been in place for weeks.

According to the new executive order, businesses that were specifically closed in the last order will remain closed, such as salons, barbers, theaters, bars, gyms and pools. Restaurants will continue to be open for takeout or delivery only. All of those businesses will have the opportunity to open and do more in Phase 2.

Gatherings are still limited to 10 people, but people will be able to socialize with friends as long as they are outdoors and they are socially distanced, the governor said. Protesting and worship services are allowed outdoors with more than 10 people as long as there is social distancing.

The order is set to expire on May 22, but if the state’s data is not in the right place, Phase 1 will extend longer than two weeks.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Sampson tally up to 129

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases May 4 — 96 cases May 5 — 100 cases May 6 — 120 cases May 7 — 129 cases