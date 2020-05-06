Fire districts proposal on table; public input deadline Wednesday

Sampson Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten presides over the board’s first-ever Zoom virtual meeting on Monday evening, broadcast to the public via Facebook Live. - -

Another opportunity is being extended for the public to voice opinions on a county proposal to abolish existing fire service districts and create 20 new districts.

County officials said the proposal is an attempt to updated what they say is an antiquated system, while also equally distributing the fire protection tax levy.

Due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners recessed public hearings originally set for April and held them on Monday. However, no comments were received during the hearings, nor any written comments submitted prior to the board’s regular monthly meeting, the first-ever virtual Zoom meeting of the board.

At the conclusion of its Monday meeting, the board recessed to reconvene at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Again, the County Auditorium will not be open to the public for the meeting, which will be broadcast live via Facebook Live (for information on how to participate, see related box).

County officials have explained that many of the existing districts were created in the 1970s and 80s and the records associated with the creation of the districts, including the maps, are sometimes unclear or incomplete, leading to confusion about district boundaries.

Creating 20 new districts using modern GIS technology is anticipated to eliminate that issue going forward.

There are also areas of the county that are not currently paying a tax for fire protection services, even though residents in those areas receive fire response from a local fire department. The County’s Fire Commission voted to recommend that all parts of the county pay a tax for fire protection services. The new districts will cover all unincorporated areas of the county as well as the incorporated territory of three towns who voted to be included in a district.

Those towns are Autryville, Harrells and Turkey, which each approved resolutions in support of the measure.

Under state law, counties can create special tax districts called county service districts in order to fund certain types of services within the district. Fire protection is one such service. Most residents in the unincorporated areas of Sampson are already paying a tax for fire protection.

Residents can use the county’s GIS website to determine which proposed fire service district their property is located in by accessing sampson.connectgis.com/map.aspx.

Using the “Layers” tool bar on the right side of the screen, residents can scroll down to “Emergency Mgmt.” When the arrow to the left of “Emergency Mgmt” is clicked, six boxes will drop down. Select the last box, entitled “Fire Response Areas Proposed” to view which proposed fire service district the property is located in.

Those 20 fire protection service districts would include: Autryville, Clement, Clinton, Coharie, Franklin (Harrells would be included in this), Garland, Godwin-Falcon, Goshen, Halls, Herring, Honeycutt-Salemburg, Jordans Chapel, Newton Grove, Piney Grove, Plain View, Smith Chapel, Spivey’s Corner, Taylors Bridge, Turkey and Vann Crossroads.

“There is a demonstrable need for providing in each of the proposed service districts fire protection services,” a proposed county resolution reads. “It is impossible or impracticable to provide fire protection services on a countywide basis; it is economically feasible to provide the proposed fire protection services in each of the proposed service districts without unreasonable or burdensome annual tax levies; and there is a demonstrable demand for the proposed fire protection services by persons residing in each of the proposed service districts.”

Members of the public who wish to address the Board of Commissioners about the matter may do so by submitting written comments via first class mail to: Clerk to the Board, 406 County Complex Road, Bldg. C, Clinton, NC 28328; or via email to: [email protected]

Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

Fire districts proposal on table

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

How to participate The reconvened Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Members of the public who wish to listen in may do so by dialing the following telephone number and entering the following meeting ID number and password: Telephone number: 646-558-8656 Meeting ID number: 857 2615 7965 Password: 735513

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

