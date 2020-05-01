Virus cases double over past week

Both Sampson and Duplin counties have seen their respective cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) more than double in just the past week. The Sampson County Health Department reported seven new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing the county’s tally to 81, while Duplin health officials reported 114 total COVID-19 patients.

Sampson’s figure stood at 36 last Friday, April 24, meaning it jumped by 45 cases in the past week. Duplin saw an even larger spike, adding 63 cases since last Friday’s total of 51 patients.

The investigations of the seven new cases in Sampson are not yet complete, local officials said in Friday’s report.

As of Friday, there had been 377 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 279 negatives to go with the 81 positive tests. Of those positive patients, 17 have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 17 additional tests pending as of Friday

No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

Following the largest single-day hike of 14 positive COVID-19 patients in Sampson on Wednesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 11 more new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and seven on Friday. That three-day run of 32 new cases accounts for the majority of the hike the county saw in the past week.

An active outbreak at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton has accounted for 21 confirmed cases. Some of those patients reside in other counties and are not counted in the total cases for Sampson.

The Health Department is continuing to work with Smithfield Foods representatives in an effort to protect the health of their employees. The Clinton plant is still in operation and no additional cases from Smithfield were reported on Friday.

Of Duplin’s 114 laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 38 patients have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, local officials said.

“Duplin County Health Department continues to conduct outbreak investigations including contact tracing to identify who else may have potentially been exposed and monitoring all trends for the county,” the county said in a statement.

That 114 total was up from the 78 cases at the last report, which was on Tuesday. Duplin officials have attributed increases to ramped up testing. There is also an active outbreak at the Butterball plant near Mount Olive, first reported Monday along with Smithfield Foods’ Clinton plant.

As reported with previous cases, county health officials are working to identify close contacts, which the Centers for Disease Control defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

With the increase in total cases, local officials reminded residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated.

“Please stay at home and call your doctor if you have fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath,” a County of Sampson press release stated. “Please remember to protect yourself by following these simple rules: practice social distancing-staying 6 feet apart, avoid touching your face, wear protective face covering when in public, cover your cough, wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.

As of Friday, North Carolina had 10,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 98 of 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 399 deaths and 547 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 133,832 COVID-19 tests completed as of Thursday morning, the agency reported.

On Thursday, state leaders urged residents to remain vigilant amid the pandemic.

NC Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Thursday shared an update on where North Carolina stands in the fight against COVID-19 and urged North Carolinians not to let their guard down.

“North Carolinians have made tremendous sacrifices and it is making a difference,” said Governor Cooper. “We remain hopeful that the trends will be stable enough to move into Phase 1 next week.”

A Stay-At-Home order from Cooper was extended last week until May 8.

“We need keep up the actions that will slow the spread of the virus. The good news is that we know we can do this. If we stay home now to protect our loved ones and our communities, we can put ourselves on a path to begin easing restrictions and moving forward as planned,” said Dr. Cohen.

“We need everyone to continue following the Stay-At-Home order right now so that we can move to the next phases of easing restrictions. Complacency could risk lives and undo these plans,” added Cooper.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases May 1 — 81 cases

