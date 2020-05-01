A parade for Little Leopards

Courtesy Photo Students show their support for teachers. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A group of Roseboro Elementary supporters participate in the parade. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A vehicle with messages of encouragement for students and parents. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Arianna Parker and Sophia Dailey, fourth graders, participate in a parade hosted by Roseboro Elementary School. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A caravan of cars filled with teachers and staff members bring excitement to community members. - - Courtesy Photo Parents and students wave at parade participants. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Children from a local daycare watch the caravan. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Tonya Colwell, principal of Roseboro Elementary School. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Students from the Roseboro area enjoy seeing teachers. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Families enjoy saying hello to Principal Tonya Colwell and Assistant Principal Becky Hines. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Roseboro Elementary Teachers and staff members are ready to greet students as they travel through town. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Many Roseboro students made signs for their teachers and greeted them as they traveled through town. - - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Teacher Assistant Kimberly Wanner prepares to ride in the parade, an idea she started to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. - -

ROSEBORO — Along with other teachers and staff members, Principal Tonya Colwell honked her horn and waved at students in front of their homes Wednesday evening.

With schools being closed because of COVID-19, educators are not able to see the children in classes, but they were all smiles during a parade hosted by Roseboro Elementary School. Many of them stood in their front yards with parents, while holding signs to show that they miss their teachers.

“It’s a difficult time for everybody, teachers, kids, parents … the whole world,” Colwell said before the vehicles filled with teachers left the school. “It’s tough having school without the laughter and the smiles every day. We miss our babies.”

Although students are not entering the building every day because of safety and social distancing policies, they’re still being educated through online technology such as Zoom. Colwell said the parade allowed teachers to see them beyond a computer screen, even if it’s for a brief moment.

“They can see their faces and this lets the kids know that we miss them and love them,” Colwell said.

The caravan of more than 20 cars took regular routes for six buses during the school year. It started Sunday and took several hours to complete each day. Colwell showed appreciation to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseboro Fire Department for their assistance, along with parents and guardians who made sure students were outside.

Teacher assistant Kimberly Wanner was the committee leader for the parade and sparked the idea for the staff, who she considers to be her family. She said it includes students too.

“We were just trying to come up with a way to see our students,” Wanner said. “We all miss them and we love them so much. I was one of those who cried when they announced that school was closed.”

She added that parents and communities are enjoying it too.

“Some of the neighbors have come out on their porches and waved and cheered us on,” Wanner said. “It’s been awesome seeing their faces.”

