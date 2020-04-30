Nine more cases at Smithfield

- Nine more employees at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 21. - -

Following the largest single-day hike of 14 positive COVID-19 patients in Sampson on Wednesday, the Sampson County Health Department reported 11 more new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Nine more employees were added to an active virus outbreak at Smithfield Packing Company in Clinton, which now has 21 confirmed cases.

Sampson has 74 total coronavirus cases, more than one-third of which — 25 — have come in the past two days. The investigations of the 11 new cases are ongoing, local health officials said.

Of the 21 confirmed cases at the plant, some of them reside in other counties and are not counted in the total cases for Sampson. The Health Department is continuing to work with Smithfield Foods representatives in an effort to protect the health of their employees. The Clinton plant is still in operation.

As of Thursday, there had been 362 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 264 negatives to go with the 74 positive tests. Fourteen of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 24 additional tests pending as of Thursday.

No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

As reported with previous cases, the Health Department is working to identify close contacts, which the Centers for Disease Control defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

With the increase in total cases, local officials reminded residents that if they think they have the coronavirus, they should call their local health care provider so symptoms can be evaluated.

“Please stay at home and call your doctor if you have fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath,” a County of Sampson press release stated. “Please remember to protect yourself by following these simple rules: practice social distancing-staying 6 feet apart, avoid touching your face, wear protective face covering when in public, cover your cough, wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.”

As of Thursday, North Carolina had 10,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 98 of 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 378 deaths and 546 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there had been 128,517 COVID-19 tests completed as of Thursday morning, the agency reported.

Inquiries about the local Smithfield plant and its operations have been redirected to the company’s website.

There, Smithfield notes that the company “has instituted a series of stringent and detailed protocols that follow the strict guidance of the CDC to effectively manage any potential COVID-19 cases in our operations,” in order to protect employees, consumers and all stakeholders.

according to the company, employees who test positive for COVID-19 will be: instructed not to report to work or immediately isolated onsite; advised to contact a healthcare provider; quarantined with pay; and asked to identify all coworkers with whom they have worked in close proximity in the last 14 days. The company will notify these team members without identifying the employee, the Smithfield statement read.

“Additionally, the area in which the employee works, as well as all common areas, will be thoroughly sanitized,” the company stated.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the company cited, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

“We ensure every employee involved in the handling, preparing, processing and transporting of our food products utilizes appropriate food safety and personal hygiene procedures at all times. This includes frequent hygienic handwashing and sanitization. We routinely employ personal protective equipment throughout our facilities, which covers employees’ heads, faces, hands and bodies,” Smithfield Foods states on its website.

On Thursday, state leaders urged residents to remain vigilant amid the pandemic.

NC Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Thursday shared an update on where North Carolina stands in the fight against COVID-19 and urged North Carolinians not to let their guard down.

“North Carolinians have made tremendous sacrifices and it is making a difference,” said Governor Cooper. “We remain hopeful that the trends will be stable enough to move into Phase 1 next week.”

A Stay-At-Home order from Cooper was extended last week until May 8.

“We need keep up the actions that will slow the spread of the virus. The good news is that we know we can do this. If we stay home now to protect our loved ones and our communities, we can put ourselves on a path to begin easing restrictions and moving forward as planned,” said Dr. Cohen.

North Carolina has surpassed 4,000 laboratory tests for the last 6 of 9 days, with 6,000 tests reported yesterday. NCDHHS also announced the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, a new partnership with Community Care of North Carolina (CCNC) and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers (NC AHEC) to double the state’s current contact tracing capabilities. The collaborative has started recruiting for these positions.

The state has a 30-day supply of most personal protective equipment, except for gowns and N95 masks.

“We need everyone to continue following the Stay-At-Home order right now so that we can move to the next phases of easing restrictions. Complacency could risk lives and undo these plans,” added Cooper.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases April 27 — 45 cases April 28 — 49 cases April 29 — 63 cases April 30 — 74 cases

