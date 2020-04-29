Delivering pizza and prayer

Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd bump elbows as an alternative to hugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, they distributed pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses to the public. - Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all hand out pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses. - Ashley Byrd prepares to hand out pizza slices. - Ashley Byrd hands out a slice of pizza to one of the many visitors to Saturday’s giveaway. - - Becky Spell Vann prays with Sherry Miller after handing her a slice of pizza. - - Becky Spell Vann hands out a clinging cross and demonstrates how to use it. - - Becky Spell Vann prepares to hand out a prayer card and a clinging cross. - - Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all pose outside of Domino’s Pizza after an afternoon of handing out free pizza slices. - -

Many local residents were grateful to Domino’s Pizza for giving them one less meal to worry about this past weekend. Domino’s handed out 600 slices of pizza to people who were out running errands during lunchtime Saturday as part of the pizza chain’s nationwide program “Feed the Needy.”

Those who stopped by for their free pizza slice also received a prayer card and a clinging cross to hold onto.

Domino’s of Clinton owner Cindy Byrd was busy running the show inside making sure her customers got their pizzas and making sure slices were on a constant stream out the door, where her daughter Ashley Byrd set up shop to hand off slices to anyone who drove by for a slice. Becky Spell Vann of Tim’s Gift gave out the prayer cards and clinging crosses to anyone who would take one. Vann even prayed with those who asked or who noted they were in special need of prayer.

Sherry Miller stopped by for a slice of pizza and was very appreciative of Vann for the prayer they shared.

“I think it’s very sweet,” Miller said of the partnership between Domino’s and Vann.

Many people explained to Vann why they needed a clinging cross at this time.

“This is really great,” Sheila Holloman, a woman stopping by for pizza for her family, noted. “The way the economy is, you never know what life is gonna throw at you. A lot of places aren’t doing something like this, so I’m very appreciative.”

One woman even left money, refusing to take a free slice. She simply said to give it to someone who may need it.

“He opens doors, giving away pizza,” Vann stated.

One man said he thought that God was angry with us. Vann noted that it was still important to pray and to mean it when praying. Ashley explained that the pizza business was out there with Vann doing important work.

“We’re just doing what is weighing on our hearts,” Ashley stated. “Some people aren’t working right now and didn’t get a stimulus check to buy what they need to help feed their family.”

Cindy noted that everybody is struggling in some form or fashion right now. Providing a free slice of pizza was just one way she knew to help. The effort provided a free meal and hopefully made someone’s day, she said.

‘A small act of kindness goes a long way,” her daughter added. “It doesn’t have to be a big pizza; it can just be a small slice. It’s the little things that matter.”

Vann noted that she and Cindy have been working together since 1990 when they started Pizza Pals. The program stopped after life got in the way, but the two were able to reconnect to form a new program. They called it Pizza and a Prayer, with the motto being “Feeding the Possibility of Power through Pizza and Prayer.”

Through the program, they give out a large free pizza to anyone who was doing something outstanding in the community or to people who may be going through a hard time. Tim’s Gift would write out cards to people who could redeem them at Domino’s for a free pizza. Vann felt grateful for the partnership and the fact that it has thrived through all this time.

“There’s power in pizza and prayer,” Vann expressed to everyone who showed up on Saturday.

One of the Learning Station’s Sonshine Kids, Alivia Capps, stopped by to see Vann and to pick up some pizza with her family. Capps was happy to help fold the pizza boxes for the individual slices before the event. She happily bumped elbows with Vann before returning to her family to enjoy the pizza they just picked up.

There was still plenty of free pizza left once 1 p.m. hit so the trio kept handing out pizza until well after 1:30 p.m. until each of the 600 slices was distributed.

Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd bump elbows as an alternative to hugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, they distributed pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses to the public. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy8.jpg Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd bump elbows as an alternative to hugs during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, they distributed pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses to the public. Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all hand out pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy1.jpg Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all hand out pizza, prayer cards and clinging crosses. Ashley Byrd prepares to hand out pizza slices. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy2.jpg Ashley Byrd prepares to hand out pizza slices. Ashley Byrd hands out a slice of pizza to one of the many visitors to Saturday’s giveaway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy3.jpg Ashley Byrd hands out a slice of pizza to one of the many visitors to Saturday’s giveaway. Becky Spell Vann prays with Sherry Miller after handing her a slice of pizza. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy4.jpg Becky Spell Vann prays with Sherry Miller after handing her a slice of pizza. Becky Spell Vann hands out a clinging cross and demonstrates how to use it. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy5.jpg Becky Spell Vann hands out a clinging cross and demonstrates how to use it. Becky Spell Vann prepares to hand out a prayer card and a clinging cross. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy6.jpg Becky Spell Vann prepares to hand out a prayer card and a clinging cross. Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all pose outside of Domino’s Pizza after an afternoon of handing out free pizza slices. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_FeedTheNeedy7.jpg Becky Spell Vann, Ashley Byrd and Cindy Byrd all pose outside of Domino’s Pizza after an afternoon of handing out free pizza slices.

Tim’s Gift, Domino’s partner for outreach

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.