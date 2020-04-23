Garland library faces flooding issue

File Photo |Sampson Independent Garland Commissioners participate in a celebration meeting of a new board in December. Town leaders are exploring ways to fix flooding problems at the library. - File Photo |Sampson Independent Youths from Fisher Daycare in Garland enjoy pizza and treats at Miriam Lamb Memorial Library during a summer reading program. The library has been site of continuous flooding issues. - File Photo |Sampson Independent Brittany Wrench, library assistant, helps customers at Miriam Lamb Memorial Library in Garland. -

GARLAND — Commissioners are continuing to have flooding problems at the Miriam Lamb Memorial Library and at the moment there’s no solution to stop it.

A meeting was held Tuesday with a few board members present at town hall while they discussed that matter, which occurred a few times before. Other commissioners participated in the meeting through video conferencing online. During the meeting, Commissioner Barbara Peterson discussed installing new carpet, but questioned if it was a waste of time after making a suggestion to install a drain pipe.

“If it’s not solved, it’s going to flood and we’re going to have to replace the carpet again,” she said. “So that’s still money wasted.”

Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown reported that Mayor Winifred Murphy contacted Sampson County officials about the matter since the building is part of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System. Brown said the recommendation was to find another location in Garland.

“It’s going to be a continuous problem unless we hire an engineer to come in and put a drain in, which means they would have to tear that street up and a put a box in the ground and tie it in to the other side,” Brown said before explaining the problem.

“What happens is that all the water from Front Street behind the Baptist Church comes down that street, it turns, and comes out right by the intersection here,” Brown said. “The road is supposed to be sloped, so it goes in that drain across the street. But that doesn’t happen, it comes across beside Town Hall here.”

Brown said an effort to stop flooding was made by placing a concrete pad by the bottom of the door. At this point, it’s unknown what the town could do next. Brown said installing a drain pipe for the town could be expensive. In the meantime, Town Clerk Pam Cashwell said carpet has already been purchased from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Commissioner Jo A. Strickland made another suggestion to put up a retaining wall to divert the water from going into the library.

“That would be a cheaper option than trying to put a drain down there,” Strickland said.

Commissioners will continue to explore options to fix the problem. Brown made a suggestion to seek recommendations from street pavers currently working on roads in town.

“Everything sounds good, but we got to get some prices,” Peterson said about the ideas presented.

The Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, located at 144 S. Church St., was built in 1977 by Bill Snyder, who was the library director at the time. It’s named after a local school teacher who would loan books to students out of her own home.

Utility assistance during COVID-19

During the meeting Cashwell also discussed collection fees and residents facing hardships during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In late March, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting utility disconnections during the pandemic to help families who are unable to pay during the pandemic.

Through the order, residential customers would have at least six months to pay outstanding bills and be prohibited from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payments. It applies to electricity, gas, water, and wastewater services. Telecommunication companies providing phone, cable and Internet services were also encouraged to follow the same rules.

Each week, Deputy Clerk Alexis Devane sends weekly reports to state officials about how much revenue is loss because of the order.

“I know yesterday, we had a hearty 31 people who did not pay their water bills,” Cashwell said about the loss of revenue totaling $1,400.

The order is in effect until June 1, unless it amended or extended. The town is required to setup a payment plan for customers who haven’t paid their water bills. Cashwell recently participated in a webinar and was advised to have a “wait-and-see” approach to deal with customers. At the end of the executive order, Devane will have to determine the amount of money owed to Garland, before a system of collecting money or cutting off services goes into effect.

“But just know that executive order is in place and 31 people are a lot of people to have not paid for their water bill by yesterday,” Cashwell said.

County proposes move; town exploring options

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

