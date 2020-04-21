Virus patients up to 24

Sampson County reported three additional positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 24, while Duplin’s virus figure spiked to 34 amid an outbreak at one of its food processing facilities.

All three of the new cases are isolated at home, according to Sampson officials.

“They have not been linked to previous positive cases and appear to be community-spread,” a county statement read.

As of Tuesday, there had been 211 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 177 negatives to go with the 24 positive tests. Six of those positive patients have since recovered, which is two more than has been reported for weeks.

There were 10 additional tests pending as of Tuesday’s local report. There have been no deaths due to the virus in Sampson.

Duplin County’s cumulative number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 34 residents over the last several days, according to a press release from that county.

“At this time, the increase in the number of positive cases is linked to widespread community transmission,” the Duplin statement noted.

There is currently an outbreak in one of Duplin County’s food processing facilities (see related story inside today’s edition). An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases.

As reported with previous cases, Health Departments in both counties are working to identify close contacts of those who have tested positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contacts as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time (10 minutes or longer).

Health officials continue to conduct outbreak investigations, including contact tracing to identify who else may have potentially been exposed. Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

This past Friday, the number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Duplin stood at 23. While the Duplin County Health Department receives daily notification of local testing, it does not update those figures for the public until Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had 6,951 confirmed cases covering 93 of its 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 427 hospitalized, and 213 people had died due to COVID-19, an increase of 34 people from the previous day.

There had been 83,331 COVID-19 tests completed as of Tuesday morning, the agency reported.

COVID-19 can cause anything from mild cold symptoms to most common flu-like symptoms, such as headache, cough, fever, trouble breathing, sore throat, and diarrhea. In some people it becomes life-threatening very quickly. The most serious effects are seen in those with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, lung disease, cancer, and immunodeficiency.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_virus-3.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_COVID-6.jpg

Three new Sampson cases; Duplin spikes to 34

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.