Spotlight: Clinton Soccer

The Clinton High School women’s soccer team didn’t want to have to stand on the sidelines while waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside. They found a way to at least connect virtually while maintaining social distancing by stringing together a video for the TikTok sharing app.

Kayla Yang, a member of the CHS women’s soccer team, missed her teammates and coaches, Jeff Smith and Adam Smith, and she decided to reach out through the team’s group chat.

“I told the girls how much I missed them and hoped they were doing well,” Yang expressed. “The other senior girls, Britt Thornton, Olivia Williford, Taylor Spell, Jessica Parker and Isabella Faison, chimed in with similar texts. Isabella Faison then sent us an example of the TikTok we made and suggested we make one of our own.”

Yang took charge, asking each of the girls to send her a video of them each juggling toilet paper and then she compiled them all together to make the TikTok video. It was then posted to the team’s Twitter page and grew from there. Clinton City Schools posted it to their Facebook page and WRAL picked up the video as well.

“It was a way to stay connected and keep our chemistry alive,” Yang added. “We all needed a little more positivity during this time of not playing with one another.”

Yang was sure to ask the entire team, plus the coaches. It took about three days for her to collect all of the clips and put them together.

“With the pandemic going on, all of the girls were really bummed out about our season being put on hold,” Adam Smith explained. “As we waited and waited and waited, the governor kept pushing the timeline back about when we could return to school. Our girls thought it would be very neat, creative and a good way to stay in touch by creating a TikTok video. It’s kind of like the toilet paper challenge.”

Adam Smith, the assistant coach, explained that the video gave the girls a sense of peace and comfort. They knew that even though they were missing their season, they were at least staying connected. The assistant coach stated that the main objective of the video was to bring happiness to the team during these hard times.

Currently, the coaches plan to hold Zoom meetings and put the girls through a workout for about 20-30 minutes weekly.

“It’s hard to stay in shape by yourself during this time or anytime,” the assistant coach noted.

He mentioned that the first workout session through Zoom went great.

“We are going to try to continue this method over the next few weeks,” he explained. “If there’s a possibility we come back, we’ll be ready to go.”

Jeff and Adam are encouraging the girls to stay fit and always be ready to jump back in the game.

“I feel like the Zoom meetings will help this,” the assistant coach added. “This is a great group of girls. No matter when we meet or see each other, nothing will change. They’ll always have a smile on their faces and we’ll pick up where we left off.”

Yang stated that the meetings benefit the team because they help them stay connected and keep positive that they will be able to return to the field soon.

“Most girls are staying in shape on their own hoping for a return of our season,” Yang noted. “We were all pretty upset when we first heard we weren’t playing, but our coaches have sent us ideas about how we will finish the season so we are doing whatever we can to stay positive.”

The team has ordered some T-shirts, along with some other items, to keep morale up and promote team unity.

“We want to stay connected because we want the chemistry they’ve created to stay together,” Adam added. “Most of our girls are friends anyway, so they are all talking and staying connected. Most importantly as coaches, we want to make sure our girls are safe.”

Teammates use social media, Zoom to stay in touch

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

