Sampson cases up to 13, as shopping rules tighten

The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sampson County rose to 13 over the weekend, up three from the last report of 10 on Friday, even as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper noted Monday that the spread of the virus is beginning to slow.

”Of the three new cases, two are isolated at Sampson Regional Medical Center and the other is isolated at home,” a statement Monday from Sampson County read. “All three are in stable condition. The investigations are ongoing but all three new cases appear to be community-spread. This means they are not linked to our previous positive cases and have no recent travel history.”

As with the other cases, the Health Department will work to identify close contacts, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time.

Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

As of noon Monday in Sampson, there had been 137 tests for COVID-19 performed, resulting in 113 negatives to go with the 13 positives, of which three are now considered recovered. There are 11 tests pending and no deaths resulting in the virus in this county.

The Duplin County Health Department reported on Friday that it has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Duplin County. Of the 14 total laboratory-confirmed positive cases, four of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation and considered “recovered.”

Additionally, each case is attributed to community spread meaning the source of the infection is not known or travel related. Positive cases in Duplin are being disclosed on Tuesdays and Fridays, so an update was not readily available on Monday.

As of Monday, North Carolina had 4,816 confirmed cases covering 92 of its 100 counties, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 313 hospitalized as of Monday morning, and 86 people had died due to COVID-19. In total, as of Monday, there had been 63,388 COVID-19 tests completed, the agency said.

”To characterize those figures another way, we continue to see the spread of the virus accelerate through North Carolina but at a much slower pace because of people following my executive orders on social distancing,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper stated during a Monday news conference. “What we are doing is working. We are saving lives. Our biggest enemy is complacency. The better we can be at staying home through April, the more likely we are able to ease restrictions.

“We are all looking toward a time when we can loosen these restrictions, and it will come,” said Cooper.

He noted his office was considering the most effective ways to modify executive orders to help boost the economy while preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The goal, he said, was to be able to “emerge with the right practices in place to keep us healthy and strong, and ready to jump-start our economy.”

For now, however, he urged continued adherence to the Stay-At-Home order and reiterated the new executive order regarding social distancing policies at stores, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

Under the order, stores: can’t have more than 20% of state fire capacity (or five people for every 1,000 square feet); must mark 6-foot distance near checkout; must disinfect routinely; and are encouraged to provide hand sanitizer and set special hours for seniors.

“This order will limit the number of shoppers at one time and keep them away from each other so that stores do not become flash points for spreading the virus,” Cooper stated. “People need to be able to buy groceries, medicine and other essentials without fear and be confident they can protect themselves from the virus. Many retailers and grocery stores were already using social distancing rules and guidelines for their customers.”

A Roseboro Food Lion employee took to social media Monday with a strongly-worded notice to shoppers of the new rules. There would now be one door to enter, and another to exit. The store would have a flow that must be followed, starting at the produce department, and going up and down each aisle in numerical order.

”There are signs. One way traffic. We don’t make this stuff up … this is what MUST be done to remain open as an essential business,” she noted. “Follow the signs, follow the rules, get your items and go home. If people don’t comply then we can’t stay open.”

Cooper said following the executive orders while they are in place was paramount to safety. Staying at home was key among them, the governor said.

“We are staying at home to save lives,” he said Monday. “I know many days feel difficult in this new, temporary world in which we find ourselves. But please know, when you hit those bumpy spots, that what you are doing to stay home really matters.”

“Staying home now saves lives and puts us in a position of strength as we prepare for a new normal,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen added.

As of Monday, more than 561,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment insurance. Over $66 million in benefits have been sent to people who suddenly found themselves out of work. The Division of Employment Security is continuing to build capacity to take new claims and process checks as fast as possible, Cooper noted at his Monday news conference.

”I know that every hour counts when you’re wondering how to pay rent or buy groceries,” the governor stated.

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

