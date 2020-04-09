Enviva back online after fire

FAISON — The Enviva Pellets Sampson plant was back online by Wednesday night, the same day a fire inflicted minimal damage to the facility. Nobody was injured in the early-morning fire Wednesday, however company officials said the plant would remain offline until the cause was determined to ensure no employees were in danger.

Company officials were satisfied enough to resume operations at the plant by around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There was a cause determined, said María C. Moreno, Communications & Public Affairs director, however it was not immediately disclosed.

Moreno credited “safety systems” engineered into the plants processes with preventing any injuries. She also thanked first responders “who assisted in controlling the incident and ensured the health and safety of our employees.”

Enviva Pellets Sampson, a 500,000-metric ton wood pellet manufacturing facility, is located on a 200-acre site off Faison Highway, near Interstate 40. The plant began operations in October 2016 and is one of a handful of plants operated by Enviva, the world’s largest wood pellet manufacturer.

Following the fire, Moreno said the plant will likely not be operational until it is determined what happened. She added at the time that no disruption to Enviva’s customers or associates’ work schedules was anticipated. No finished goods were damaged, she noted.

“Our first priority is the safety of our associates and the Sampson community,” she said. “Therefore, the plant will remain offline until we have determined the root cause of the fire and implemented actions to prevent recurrence.”

In the United States, Enviva owns and operates seven plants in the southeastern U.S. that produce over 3 million metric tons of wood pellets annually. That includes four plants in North Carolina, a port facility in Wilmington and a regional corporate office in Raleigh. The Sampson plant employs approximately 90 people.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Enviva.jpg

Sampson plant resumes operations later same day