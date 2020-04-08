Enviva fire: Plant offline temporarily

File photo|Sampson Independent Enviva Pellets Sampson was the site of a fire Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured, company officials said, but the plant has been taken offline until a cause is known. -

FAISON — A fire early Wednesday morning at the Enviva Pellets Sampson plant caused only minimal damage to the facility and no injuries, however company officials said the plant will remain offline until the cause is determined to avoid another incident.

“Enviva’s Sampson plant sustained minimal damage due to a fire which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday,” María C. Moreno, Communications & Public Affairs director, said in an email to The Independent. She credited “safety systems” engineered into the plants processes with preventing any injuries. She also thanked first responders.

”We appreciate the efforts of the local fire department and first responders who assisted in controlling the incident and also ensured the health and safety of our employees,” Moreno stated.

Enviva Pellets Sampson, a 500,000-metric ton wood pellet manufacturing facility, is located on a 200-acre site off Faison Highway, near Interstate 40. The plant began operations in October 2016 and is one of a handful of plants operated by Enviva, the world’s largest wood pellet manufacturer. In the United States, Enviva owns and operates seven plants in the southeastern U.S. that produce over 3 million metric tons of wood pellets annually. That includes four plants in North Carolina, a port facility in Wilmington and a headquarters office in Raleigh.

The Sampson plant employs approximately 90 people.

The Faison Volunteer Fire Department is the primary responder serving that area, however it was not immediately known how many units responded nor the cause of the fire. The Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office did not respond to the fire and is not conducting the investigation into the incident, Deputy Fire Marshal Prentice Madgar said Wednesday.

Moreno said the plant will likely not be operational until it is determined what happened.

“Our first priority is the safety of our associates and the Sampson community,” she said. “Therefore, the plant will remain offline until we have determined the root cause of the fire and implemented actions to prevent recurrence.”

No finished goods were damaged, she noted.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our customers or our associates work schedules and we anticipate operations to resume as quickly as possible,” Moreno stated.

Enviva Pellets Sampson was the site of a fire Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured, company officials said, but the plant has been taken offline until a cause is known. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Enviva-1.jpg Enviva Pellets Sampson was the site of a fire Wednesday morning. Nobody was injured, company officials said, but the plant has been taken offline until a cause is known. File photo|Sampson Independent

Damage, but no injuries; cause probed

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.