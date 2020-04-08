‘Enlighten’ starts food drive-thru to assist others

File Photo | Sampson Independent Pastor Thom Miles arranges food items to help people dealing with food shortages. - Courtesy Photo Enlighten The World Ministries Community Assistance Program is preparing to distribute meals Thursday morning at Clinton Community Church. - Courtesy Photo During a previous mission trip, food was delivered through Enlighten The World Ministries Community Assistance Program. -

As families continue to face hardships because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Pastor Thom Miles and volunteers for Enlighten The World Ministries Community Assistance Program are making a difference with weekly food distribution.

“With people being out of work and kids being out of school, hopefully this will help them out,” said Miles, founder of ETWM-CAP.

Food will be distributed by the faith-based organization starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Clinton Community Church, 1901 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Recipients must live in Sampson County. Miles said he would like to provide the service weekly, each Thursday, at different locations throughout Sampson County, with precautions for COVID-19. Distribution will continue until food runs out or people stop coming.

“It’s going to be a drive-thru where people open up a trunk or a door,” Miles said. “We place the food in and then they can go. It’s going to be little to no personal interaction.”

Miles said it was divine how everything came together. He was contacted by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina and was asked to help distribute food. Each year, more than 10 million meals are distributed to people dealing with hunger. ETWM-CAP also received a $5,000 grant from Four County Electric Membership to help serve the food. He encourages other organizations to get involved in similar efforts as the nation continues to fight the the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should be respectful of what’s going on, but there’s still ways people can serve the community and serve God, even though this pandemic is going on,” he said.

Through the ministry and for the current times, he referenced Psalm 91, which encourages believers to have trust over fear.

“They have to have faith and hope in the Lord that he will provide a shield for us,” he said.

Miles’ journey toward the creation of ETWM-CAP and spreading the gospel started when he would drive around Fayetteville serving homeless people under bridges and wooded areas. Later in 2015, a facility known as “The Light House” opened and food, clothing and personal hygiene products were distributed to the needy in Sampson County. A few years ago the main focus of the organization shifted towards mission trips and the main office was relocated to Clinton.

ETWM-CAP) provides a variety of services. Some of them include adult computer classes, financial and budget workshops for families, and evangelical missions. Disaster assistance is also provided locally, nationally, and abroad. In addition to Sampson County, Thom and volunteers took trips Houston, Puerto Rico, Florence, S.C. and Lowland.

Requests were made to have food distributed to people’s homes, but the ETWM-CAP does not have the resources to do so. On a Facebook post, it was also mentioned that precautions are being made to keep everyone safe. During the distribution, Miles is asking the public to keep the volunteers in their prayers and that God provides a hedge of protection over them.

“Many people are putting their health at risk to serve God and our communities,” Miles said. “To God be the glory for making this happen.”

COVID-19 effort to help people in need

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

