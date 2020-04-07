Autryville poised for annexation

Autryville officials are in the process of annexing land east of downtown. -

AUTRYVILLE — Mayor Richard Spell and town commissioners are looking forward to Autryville growing through annexation, which could grow the town’s population and bring more business to town.

Officials are in the process of pulling in more land east of the town’s limit near the new Highway 24. It’s currently farmland and will officially be part of Autryville soon, to be developed as commercial property. In 2019, commissioners discussed the interest of a landowner and developing a convenience store and gas station, which would sell beer.

To move forward on land owned by the Honeycutt family, Autryville was required to have an Alcohol Beverage Control referendum after two public hearings, which was placed on a ballot for residents to make a decision.

In November 2019, it passed as residents voted for the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in respective votes of 43-18 and 45-17. At the moment, additional details are not being released about the convenience store. A start date for construction has not been announced.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Spell said.

Along with that land, Autryville is also annexing property north of town, near Minnie Hall Road after residents made a request to be annexed into the city limits.

“We got all of their signatures and all of the approval there,” Spell said while talking about both areas of land. “It will be adding a significant number of land area to the town and for us a significant number of residents to the town as well. We’re excited for the commercial development and what it potentially could bring to the town, as far as tax property and sales tax that’s developed.”

Spell said commissioners are also excited about more people becoming citizens of Autryville, which will increase the tax base and involvement in the political life of the town. It’s estimated that it will add about 50 residents from an area known locally as the Williams subdivision, off of Minne Hall Road.

“There’s a significant number of residential lots that are ready for development in the area, so it has the potential the double the population of the town as it moves forward,” Spell said about the town of about 200 people.

Autryville officials are in the process of annexing land east of downtown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Autryville__Annex.jpg Autryville officials are in the process of annexing land east of downtown.

Decision could lead to more residents, new business

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.