Second case of COVID-19 reported in Sampson

Sampson County has reported its second presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), announced Friday by the Sampson County Health Department.

The test will be submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab for confirmation. The person is isolating at home, health officials said.

County officials said they are treating presumptive cases as positive and following CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection. Tests are listed as presumptive positive until confirmation is received from the CDC.

The presumptive positive patient had traveled outside of North Carolina, according to local officials.

”The Health Department will work to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer,” a county statement read. “Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

The presumptive positive patient is the second for Sampson County, as of Friday. The other presumptive positive patient, announced last month, was subsequently confirmed as positive. That patient has since recovered, health officials said.

To date, as of Friday, there had been 98 COVID-19 tests performed in Sampson, with 79 of those coming back negative and two positive. There were 17 tests pending as of Friday. No deaths have occurred as a result.

Around the same time Sampson was reporting its second positive COVID-19 patient on Friday morning, the Duplin County Health Department received confirmation of a fourth resident who hasd tested positive for COVID-19 in that county.

“The Duplin County Health Department is still working to gather all of the necessary information regarding this case,” a Duplin County statement read. “No further details about the patient will be released at this time.”

It was the second positive patient in as many days for Duplin, which late Thursday received confirmation of a third resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Like Sampson, Duplin’s first positive COVID-19 case, reported on March 24, has now been categorized as “recovered” since the individual met the clinical criteria.

Statewide, as of Friday, there had been 2,093 COVID-19 cases, with 19 deaths coming as a result, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported 31,598 COVID-19 tests completed in 86 of the state’s 100 counties, as of Friday.

Health officials in both Sampson and Duplin continue to reinforce and promote the message of social distancing, proper hand-washing hygiene, as well as personal and community safety. All residents are urged to take the appropriate measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoiding all contact with people who are ill.

• Covering your cough and sneezes with a tissue and then throwing the tissue away.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.

• Implementing social distancing at all times when around others.

• Staying at home if you are sick and keep sick children home.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Those with pending tests are directed to self-isolate. Persons with fever and respiratory symptoms, including those with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, should isolate themselves at least seven days after symptom onset and 72 hours after symptom resolution, which includes the absence of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms.

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

For assistance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services during COVID-19, text COVIDNC to 898211. Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

For more information in Sampson, call the Sampson County Health Department COVID-19 direct line at 910-490-1056. Duplin County Health Department’s COVID-19 direct line is 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. These lines are for general questions and no medical advice or assessments will be given.

Two more Duplin cases bring total to 4

