Weeks Park closed indefinitely

NEWTON GROVE —For safety reasons and to adhere to North Carolina’s Stay-At-Home order, Weeks Parks is now closed until further notice because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dana Ellington-Ruiz, commissioner for parks and special projects, said Mayor Stephen Jackson and the town council made the decision due to the risk associated with COVID-19.

“It saddens us terribly, we realize the park is a very popular place, and that many local families enjoy it year round,” Ellington-Ruiz said. It saddens us terribly, we realize the park is a very popular place, and that many local families enjoy it year round. We feel it is in the best interest of the citizens of Newton Grove and surrounding areas to stay home, spend time with your family, while staying safe and healthy.”

The park, located at 517 Clinton St., was closed Tuesday to make sure everyone is in compliance with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At the park, you don’t have social distancing if your taking children,” Commissioner Teresa Wilson added. “It’s so easy for them to not understand what social distancing is.”

Ellington-Ruiz, Wilson and other town commissioners believes it was a wise decision towards working to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The park is rented out for many group gatherings and cookouts during the year. It’s also where the town host events such as the July Fourth celebration.

“I just hope it’s short-lived,” Wilson said.

In recent years, some of the improvements included a batting cage completed by Eagle Scout Luke Williams and new playground equipment. Features includes a climbing wall, crawl tube, loop ladder, triple slide and a rail ride for children to swing between two platforms. Loden Bradshaw, of Boy Scout Troop No. 71, recently installed a new sign at the park. Future plans include landscaping. For the Boy Scouts of America organization, earning the Eagle Scout ranking, is the highest honor among members.

“We feel it is in the best interest of the citizens of Newton Grove and surrounding areas to stay home, spend time with your family, while staying safe and healthy,” Ellington-Ruiz said. “We are praying that by staying positive we will get through this trying and extraordinary time with a sense of peace, understanding and patience.

In March, the Town of Garland also closed its Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park with concern for families, children and visitors. A request was made for the public to stay away from the area.

Stimulus scam

As many Americans wait for an anticipated stimulus check to help with hardships related to COVID-19, town officials are warning residents about scams.

“We have seen people post about receiving these phone calls and wanted people to be aware of this potential scam,” stated Amanda Bradshaw, planning and zoning administrator.

Town officials are asking everyone to not give out any information about themselves or bank accounts to scammers claiming to be associated with the IRS or U.S. Treasury Department. The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers through email, text messages or social medial to get financial information.

“It’s too soon for something like that to be going on in way,” Wilson said about the recent decision made by federal government leaders. “Stay clear of anyone calling you right now.”

Sarah Beth Quinn plays on a rail ride at Weeks Park during the Sampson-Clinton Public Library's Summer Reading Festival last year. The park is now closed due to COVID-19 concerns. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Fest_4.jpg

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

