Showing ‘solidarity’ for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are on the front line, trying to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in our nation. Cities and towns across the country have joined a new movement, #SolidarityAt8, to show how much they appreciate those workers.

According to Allie Strickland, Marketing and Community Relations coordinator for Sampson Regional Medical Center, the movement encourages everyone to step outside every night at 8 p.m. and either applaud, flash porch lights, beep car horns, play a meaningful song or just make some noise to show support for those on the front lines throughout this pandemic.

SRMC supports their healthcare staff all year long and they have acknowledged the necessity to support them now more than ever. These workers deserve support, said hospital officials, who are encouraging everyone in Sampson County to join this movement and the rest of the nation in honoring local healthcare workers.

Strickland explained that the Facebook event will hopefully inspire people to use #SolidarityAt8 and #SampsonStrong to show how they are supporting healthcare workers throughout this pandemic.

“Even though we are a rural county, and many people may not see our flashing porch lights or hear our applause, it’s so important for everyone to come together in support of those sacrificing the most for the health of each of our families during this time,” Strickland stated. “ I look forward to getting my children involved in #SolidarityAt8 not only because it will be a way to teach them to be thankful for our healthcare workers, but it will give them something to look forward to during this time when we are in so many ways isolated.”

Strickland explained that SRMC is honored to join this movement and she stated that it is very important to support these workers at this time. The movement creates a sense of unity and community for everyone in Sampson, she said.

“So many in the community want to do meaningful things to show appreciation for our healthcare workers,” said Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and generosity already shown by our community. This simple action at 8 p.m. can go a long way in showing all of those on the front lines of this battle — not just our hospital staff — your gratitude for the work they do.”

The #SolidarityAt8 movement has been occurring for some time now, but SRMC just recently launched it in Sampson County and notified their staff about their participation.

Sampson Regional requested for the Sampson County Health Department to co-host the Facebook event, according to Luke Smith, Public Health Educator II for the department.

SRMC was introduced to the movement by the American Hospital Association and the North Carolina Healthcare Association. According to the Chicago Tribune, the trend started in Europe before making it to the United States, with Oak Park being the first city to take part in the movement.

#SolidarityAt8 not only honors healthcare workers but also the first responders who are also on the front lines of this pandemic.

People can search #SolidarityAt8 on various social media platforms, including Facebook or Twitter, to see the different cities that support the ongoing event. Liberty University went so far as to light up the Freedom Tower to show their support. A video of their light show is on Twitter. The top of the Empire State Building in New York was also converted to a flashing siren earlier this week to recognize first responders.

“What a great way for people to come together while we are physically distanced,” Strickland concluded. “We encourage all to join if they are able.”

Residents encouraged to take part in movement

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

