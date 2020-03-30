Animal shelter closed; DSS modifies operations

Sampson County officials earlier this month called public departmental access an “evolving situation.” That evolution amid the new times of coronavirus will see the closure of the Sampson County Animal Shelter until further notice, while the Department of Social Services (DSS) closes down its main entrance and screens all visitors.

Based on the guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Sampson County departments are adjusting access and operations to protect the health and safety of the public and county staff. The adjustments took effect last week, but have been ramped up in some department since.

Effective Tuesday, March 31, the animal shelter will be closed to the general public until further notice, county officials said Monday. The move is being made “in order to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order and follow public health guidance regarding COVID-19.”

Adoptions and surrenders are being suspended, however to remain compliant with state law, staff will make special appointments for those seeking lost animals and work with rescue organizations in cases of animals with extenuating health circumstances.

“Staff will maintain hours that allow us to fully comply with regulations regarding the proper care and feeding of our animals,” a county statement read. “We look forward to working with you in the future to find homes for our shelter animals.”

On Monday, the county announced modifications to DSS operations.

“To limit exposure and protect clients and employees alike, visitors are screened by the Health Department upon entry to the building,” the statement read. “The front entrance to Health and Human Services is closed; please use the back entry only.”

Almost all DSS services can be handled without visiting the agency. Switchboard operations have been expanded to improve customer service, and a telephone call to 910-592-7131 may satisfy your questions or concerns, county officials said.

To accommodate staffing changes, some office locations limited public access to appointments only or to limited hours. Some are now closing all together. Those wishing to check should do so with the specific location before traveling to county offices, as requests may be able to be handled electronically.

“County staff are making every effort to minimize delays and interruptions as we continue to serve the public during this time, and we appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” a recent statement from the County of Sampson read. “This is an evolving situation and subject to change at any time, with little notice.”

For a Sampson County department access guide, visit the county’s COVID-19 Resource Page through the county’s website, at sampsonnc.com. A contact list by department can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2xTxg6F, or through the county’s website. As circumstances evolve, continual adjustments will be made and shared, county officials said. Access status will be updated at clintonnc.com and in The Sampson Independent as modifications are made.

Other county departments and their current access status:

• Administration (County Manager’s Office) and Legal — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Aging — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come. Nutrition and Senior Centers closed; home delivered meals to previously approved clients

• Board of Elections — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Cooperative Extension Service — Offices closed to the public. Drop off/pick-up established for essential supplies. Farm visits by appointment only.

• Economic Development — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Emergency Management/EMS‐Rescue/911/Addressing/Fire Marshal — Emergency services offices closed to the public; staff available by phone. EOC active 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 911/EMS under normal operation. Fire inspections for lifesaving matters only.

• Environmental Health — Office closed to public; inspectors working in the field. Drop off box available for applications, permits and payments.

• Expo Center/CVB — Offices open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come. All events canceled through April 30.

• Finance — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Health Department — Limited access and limited services by appointment only. Entrance by rear of facility only and screening conducted prior to entrance. Those needing testing should call first; testing areas will be established.

• Human Resources — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Information Technology — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.

• Inspections and Planning — Offices closed to the public; call to make an appointment. Inspections staff working in the field.

• Libraries — Branches closed to the public. Use book drop for returns; fines and fees suspended. Call J.C. Holliday Branch during normal working hours for assistance with online reading options.

• Parks and Recreation — Open regular hours, but limited public access encouraged; call before you come.All sports programming suspended

• Public Works — Access limited to drive‐thru window only. Water disconnections temporarily suspended.

• Register of Deeds — Offices closed to the public; call for essential services.

• Sheriff/Detention Center — Limited access to facilities; call regarding fingerprinting/permits.

• Soil and Water Conservation — Office closed to the public. Call to reach essential staff.

• Tax Office — Offices closed to the public. Call with tax questions.

• Transportation — Operating normal schedules with services reduced to medically necessary (dialysis included) or for employment. Clients will be notified.

• Veterans Offices — Closed to the public; call to make an appointment.

