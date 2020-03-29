Johnson honored by N.C. Pork Council

Deborah Johnson, left, was recently honored by the N.C. Pork Council for becoming a member of the Hall of Fame. She is pictured with Lorenda Overman of Goldsboro, vice president of the N.C. Pork Council. - Deborah Johnson, far right, recently joined the N.C. Pork Council Hall of Fame. She is pictured with Bailee Arnold, Chad Herring, George Pettus, and Kraig Westerbeek. -

As a supporter of agriculture, Deborah Johnson strongly believes that farmers are vital to the nation as they continue to feed people throughout the nation and world.

“The don’t always have the opportunity to be in Raleigh and to make sure someone is looking out for their interest,” Johnson said about busy farm families throughout North Carolina. “I believe the Pork Council is a group that does that.”

For her contributions to the industry, Johnson was inducted into the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the organization and recognizes people with long and outstanding service to the state’s pork industry and Pork Council.

“When we look at agriculture in this state and we see the great impact and the positive impact it has on our economy and our communities, I think it’s real important that we have people who are willing to represent those folks that are involved in farming,” Johnson said.

With decades of experience, Johnson is now the communications director for Prestage Farms. She was honored about the recognition and was surprised her name was added to the list.

“When I look at the previous recipients of the Hall of Fame Award, I’m awestruck that my name could be included with them,” she said. “When I worked at the Pork Council, there was a Hall of Fame wall and there’s plaques on that wall displayed with pictures. I walked by that wall every day when I worked there. Sometimes, I would stop and read there stories and reflect about what they contributed to North Carolina and the pork industry.”

Among those are Bill Prestage, owner of Prestage Farms and George Upton, who served as Sampson County’s Extension Director for many years. Johnson expressed how some of the people impacted her life as friends and mentors.

“All of them are what I consider very accomplished men and women who represented the industry very well over the course of their careers,” she said. “Our success today wouldn’t be possible without their contributions. It’s hard for me grasp that my name is going to be among those that I have admired and respected. I’m very honored.”

Jan Archer, a national representative who nominated Johnson for the award, said her greatest skill is her ability to communicate with everyone she meet with grace and compassion.

“She is equally comfortable leaning on a farm fence talking about barnin’ tobacco as she is with talking to the governor about the vital role pork plays in our state’s economy, as she is walking the halls on Capitol Hill in DC,” Archer stated in a news release.

Dr. Gene Nemechek, a national representative for the Pork Council, added that Johnson represented the pork industry with tenacity, loyalty, grace and intelligence.

“This induction into the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame recognizes passion and service to the pork industry – and Deborah Johnson has given so much of both passion and service for so many,” Nemechek told the gathering. “We are grateful for her past service as CEO of our organization, in her many other roles of service to producers and the industry, and for her passion on our behalf that extended to the national level.”

Johnson started her journey in the pork industry through Prestage Farms by becoming the public relations coordinator for the family-owned business. After 30 years, she left in 2000 for another opportunity with the North Carolina State Ports. She continued her career at Premium Standard Farms and Cape Fear Farm Credit. Next, she spent 11 years as the CEO of the North Carolina Pork Council. In 2017, Johnson returned to Prestage to become the communications director.

“I would like to say that the Prestages are recyclers because they allowed me to come back and work for them,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “I was recycled back here.”

Prestage said Johnson’s contributions to the pork industry are tremendous.

“Her leadership, wisdom, and ability to bridge is unmatched,” Prestage said. “The NC pork industry is a mighty force that is greatly indebted to the efforts of Deborah Johnson.”

During Johnson’ time at Prestage Farms, the experience gave her an opportunity to be involved in business and industry affairs, which led to the Pork Council.

“I have a a great team people and they’re just super supportive of us trying to do some of the things we need to do as a company and industry,” she added.

Before she came to Prestage, Johnson was no stranger to agriculture. She grew up on a tobacco farm and worked in poultry and livestock production agriculture since the 1980 when her family started growing turkey’s for Carroll’s Foods. The Johnston County native graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with degrees in journalism and speech communication. With close to 30 years of experience, Johnson said it’s a privilege to work with passionate and caring farm families in the area.

“We have some wonderful people in this county, who are farm families who work for agriculture and we’re seeing that right now,” she said in regards to the coronavirus. “There commitment to continue to care for their animals and to plan for planting crops. There’s working through this with a real commitment. That’s just one example of how they do that. They do this day in and day out.”

For National Agriculture Week, held March 22 through March 28, she emphasized the importance of honoring farmers and people in the agriculture field.

“I can’t think of a more dedicated group of people,” she said. “They’re doing a wonderful job through all of this and that’s the kind of thing I’m seeing everyday and to be able to represent those folks that contributes so much to our state, it has been a pleasure to work alongside the farmers here in Sampson County and across North Carolina that I had a chance to work with. They care deeply about their community and they’re passionate about farming and providing food.”

Johnson is involved in several community organizations. Some of that work includes serving on Sampson County’s library board of directors, volunteering with the local Meals on Wheels program, and the Sampson County Friends of Agriculture. Outside of Sampson, she’s involved with state and national organizations Johnson was appointed twice by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve on the National Pork Board. Johnson also served with the Agricultural Foundation at NC State and the NC Cooperative Extension’s State Advisory Council. She attends Mintz Baptist Church and serves as a church clerk and Bible study leader.

She is married to Von Johnson, purchasing director for Prestage Farms. They have been married for more than 40 years and they have two children, who live in New York. They are also grandparents of a two-year grandson, who they call their “little Yankee.” Although they don’t live on their Sampson County farm any longer, they still grow wheat, corn, and soybeans that’s been in Von’s family for four generations. Over the years, Johnson said her husband has been very supportive when she was busy with many organizations.

“I appreciate the great award, but there’s so many who have been a part of my journey,” Johnson said. “While I may have gotten the recognition, any honor I received belongs to many other individuals, teams and farming communities that I had a chance to work with.”

Prestage leader joins Hall of Fame

