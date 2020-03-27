Hair today, gone tomorrow

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jane Hobbs Herring locks the doors of the Salon Too hair salon at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, following North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to do so. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Tawnya Lockamy cleans up her station as 5 p.m. approached on Wednesday. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lisa Tyndall cleans off her brushes and combs. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Anita Gibson works on her last customer of the day, Samantha DiPinto. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Stephane Faircloth, a beautician, shows her fellow employees that she will put her faith in Christ. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent One stylist’s booth is looked up and cleaned for the unforeseeable future. - -

Hairstylists at Salon Too love one another and they spend their afternoons laughing and enjoying what they do. They had to work in last-minute clients on Wednesday before closing their doors at 5 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

As part of his most recent executive order in an attempt to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19), North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for several businesses to shut down, including hair salons and barbershops, who are unable to practice the mandated social distancing.

The women at Salon Too had conflicting feelings about having to close their doors since it would put them out of work until the governor or the cosmetology board deemed it possible for them to reopen.

“It’s sad; it’s bad financially,” Jane Hobbs Herring, owner of Salon Too, stated. “Our little ladies can’t come to the beauty shop, which is their only outing for the week, and we want it opened back up soon.”

Massage therapist Kristie Page noted that they’re in a waiting game. Page has clients that come weekly and they depend on her to help them function at work and not have to take medication for their pain.

“Now, here I am, not only at a loss for myself financially but at a loss for my clients,” Page stated. “I feel like I’m letting them down. But I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

One of Page’s clients is worried that all the progress they have made over the past year will be undone. She will have her work cut out for her once they reopen.

Cooper announced the impending closure on Monday, giving gyms, salons, barbershop, theaters and other businesses until 5 p.m. Wednesday to shutter. According to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts Examiners, “all personal care and grooming businesses have been closed in NC to ensure social distancing for 30 days.”

Violations to this order can result in a Class II misdemeanor.

“We just have to wait and see,” Herring added. “It’s just sad to lock the doors for 30 days, or however many days it takes. But we will survive.”

Salon Too is one of the larger shops in North Carolina with 26 beauticians who run their own businesses inside the salon. Plus, there are two extra work spaces for beauticians to rent at the shop.

The salon has hairstylists, nail techs and a masseuse. Customers were grateful to get a booking before the deadline, but they aren’t sure what they will do in the meantime.

“My hairstylist, Anita, worked me in at the last minute. I’ll be finishing right at five o’clock and for that I’m thankful,” customer Samantha DiPinto stated. “But there will be so many people that are inconvenienced. But it is just that. It’s an inconvenience. It’s not the end of the world if we don’t have our hair done.”

Herring expressed the fact that all of the employees wanted safety for the community, but they also want to reopen as soon as possible.

“I think it’s sad, but we’ve got to protect ourselves and our guests and look out for our families,” hairstylist Anita Gibson expressed. “I sure will miss my customers, friends, family during this mandatory shutdown. I’m praying it won’t last long.”

The salon serves clients of all ages. According to the shop owner, several clients rely on their hairstylists to just wash their hair, because they can’t do it on their own.

“We do the first haircut to the last haircut,” Herring stated, with Page concurring.

Another beautician at the shop said it felt like goodbye. Many of them said they understood why they needed to close, and wanted to do everything they could to make sure not to spread the virus, protecting their clients as well as their families.

The shop has been open since 2007. Herring estimated that about more than 400 people come through the shop weekly.

Herring stressed that as soon as the cosmetology board approves the reopening process, they will unlock their doors and hope their loyal clients will find their way back. In the meantime, a lot of the beauticians will not have an income until they reopen. Some will have to depend on other means of income.

Tawnya Lockamy, a hairstylist, stated that she felt bad for having to put all the pressure on her husband, who is a truck driver. His income will have to support the family.

Lockamy noted that the schools were only supposed to be closed for two weeks and now the closure has extended until mid-May. The hairstylist worries that the 30 days will extend further, keeping her from gaining any income.

“The hardest part is no income and the unknown,” Lockamy stated. “There’s no way for us to social distance with what we do.”

Stephanie Faircloth, a beautician, stated that she hasn’t been without a job since she was 5 years old, working for her father.

“We don’t have a choice, so it feels like it has been taken from us,” Faircloth explained. “I understand and I get it.”

Faircloth is putting all her faith in Christ and hoping for the best in the situation. Lockamy and Faircloth noted their loyal customers have already reassured them that they would be back once the doors reopen.

“I love my job and I have never dreaded coming to work — never,” Faircloth added.

Faircloth felt emotional as she explained the people she works with are her family and she is glad she has their number.

The women who work at Salon Too are a tight-knit group who all support one another. They plan to continuously check-in to see how everyone is doing during this pandemic.

“We don’t have anything else to do but call one another and cook,” Herring noted.

Herring is proud of the shop she has created. It is a shop that is easily accessible to people of all ages.

“It’s sad that we have locked the door, but we are waiting for the happy day that we open shortly,” the shop owner stated.

