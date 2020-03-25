SRMC heightens visitor restrictions

In attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sampson Regional Medical Center has heightened visitor restrictions and screening processes. With expected increased incidents in Sampson, the hospital is shifting to the next level of its response plan, with more measures set for implementation Thursday. -

With increased spread of COVID-19 across the state, Sampson Regional Medical Center will implement additional mandatory visitor restrictions for the main hospital and all outpatient facilities, effective Thursday, March 26. These measures tighten previous visitor guidelines to further protect patients and healthcare workers.

Visitor restrictions are among many steps the hospital has taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. With expected increased incidents in Sampson County, the hospital is shifting to the next level of its response plan to mitigate impact and contain the spread of COVID-19.

No visitors will be allowed until further notice with limited exception:

Labor & Delivery

• One support person age 18 or older for the duration of stay, beginning at time of labor and through post-partum care and discharge

Pediatric Patients

• One parent or legal guardian at a time for duration of the patient’s stay

End of Life Care

• One visitor age 18 or older for the duration of stay for a patient nearing the end of life

Surgical Services

• One support person age 18 or older may accompany each patient to procedure. Visitors should remain in the Surgical Services waiting area until the patient is discharged. If the patient is admitted after procedure, visitors will follow the no-visitor guidelines.

Emergency Department

• One support person age 18 or older may accompany the patient at the bedside for the duration of the patient’s visit in the ER

Discharge

• One support person age 18 or older may meet the patient and his/her care team member in the lobby to accompany the patient for discharge.

The hospital will continue screening permitted visitors. The only visitor entrance remains through the Emergency Room & Outpatient Entrance, accessed by Cooper Drive. The entrance on Beaman Street is closed to the public.

Hospital officials said they appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation.

“In addition to good hand hygiene, one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing. We encourage loved ones to use technology where available to stay virtually connected with our patients. We will remain committed to our part in providing safe and quality care during this crisis,” stated Amber Cava, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional.

Anyone with additional questions regarding COVID-19 can follow Sampson Regional online at www.SampsonRMC.org/COVID-19 or on social media @SampsonRMC.

