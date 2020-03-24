Duplin sees first case of coronavirus; 22 tests pending in Sampson

The Duplin County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, noting additional tests administered and pending in the county.

“This is Duplin County’s first case since COVID-19 was reported in the state of North Carolina,” Duplin County Government announced. “Duplin County Health Department was notified of the positive test on March 24, 2020, by the resident’s primary care physician. It has been determined by the Health Department, that this case was a result of travel related contact with someone having COVID-19.”

Sampson’s first presumptive positive patient was reported last week, later confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of early Tuesday in North Carolina, there were 398 confirmed cases, no deaths, and 8,502 completed tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More tests have been administered statewide and are awaiting results.

While Sampson has stayed put on one positive case, there were 22 tests for COVID-19 pending in Sampson, according to Susan Holder, assistant county manager and public information officer for the county.

Sampson officials noted that any test can take 24-72 hours to be returned from the CDC.

In Duplin, Health Department staff are monitoring the individual who tested positive and are following up with all persons identified as a close contact to the case, the county announced Tuesday.

“The patient, along with their family, are currently following isolation protocol at home in accordance with CDC protocol and are under the supervision of Duplin County Health Department,” the county said in a statement.

Local health officials and medical professionals continue to reinforce and promote the message of social distancing, proper hand washing hygiene, as well as personal and community safety, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is important to implement social distancing at all times to avoid large crowds and personal exposure to anyone who falls in the high-risk category, they said.

Closures and restrictions statewide have taken effect in recent weeks across North Carolina in an effort to curb the coronavirus, as everyone is urged to practice social distancing and heightened hygiene.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper expounded on those restrictions on Monday.

He has issued four executive orders related to COVID-19 that ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people; close public K-12 schools through May 15; close certain businesses; and suspend sit-down service (indoor and outdoor) at restaurants/bars. The orders also make state unemployment benefits more widely available, while increasing access to childcare for some essential workers.

Because of their inability to conduct social distancing, the order signed Monday closes hair and nail salons, barber shops, and massage therapists as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. It also closes gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, and other similar facilities.

Grocery stores will remain open, as will restaurants providing takeout and delivery.

For assistance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services during COVID-19, text COVIDNC to 898211 or dial 211 or 888-892-1162.

More than 20 tests pending in Sampson

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

