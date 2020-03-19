CCS gives Chromebooks to students

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Teachers and faculty hand out review packets to parents at Sampson Middle School. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Teachers pass out review packets at Sampson Middle. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lesa Locklear looks for a student’s review packet. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Parents were picking up Chromebooks at Sampson Middle School on Thursday. - -

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has stranded all students at home, unable to gather together at the school for the foreseeable future.

Students can’t simply go without their lessons, so Clinton City Schools (CCS) devised a solution to keep students with their noses in the books — or rather the Chromebooks. CCS staffers distributed Chromebooks to students in the district this week.

CCS began distributing the computers on March 18 at Clinton High School and then again on the following day at Sampson Middle School. For anyone who might have missed the first two time slots, there will be another distribution at the Auxiliary Services Warehouse at Sunset Avenue School on Friday, March 20.

Parents or guardians must be present at the school to sign a release form for the laptop. Parents can go to Sunset Avenue School to pick up a computer any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We are aware that a number of our students do not have Internet access available,” John Lowe, Executive Director of Technology and Auxiliary Services, stated. “Clinton City Schools has purchased 72 KaJeet hotspots that will provide filtered Internet access for schoolwork to be completed at home.”

These hotspots have not yet arrived, but when they do and are ready to deliver, we will send another message with instructions on how these devices will be distributed.”

The Chromebooks are only going to parents and students who indicated the need through an Internet and Device availability survey CCS began conducting last Friday. Parents with students at Clinton High or Sampson Middle can still pick up Chromebooks at Sunset.

CCS has notified parents with the details of how to pick up a Chromebook.

Lowe noted that teachers are transitioning their materials and lessons for an online/remote learning style for students in third to 12th grade. The educators are using Google Classroom, a free web service that Google designed for schools, to upload their lessons. Students can then access those lessons, complete and submit their work and wait for feedback on that platform. Google Classroom was made to help teachers and students easily share files.

The schools have also prepared information packets for pre-K to second grade, according to Lowe.

Teachers at Sampson Middle were pleased to see some of their students on Thursday as many of the parents brought them along when picking up the Chromebooks, information packets and for some the meals from the Grab and Go meal distribution line. It took all of their efforts not to reach out and hug their students, the teachers said, especially after the students’ expressed how much they miss them.

A couple of teachers that handed out packets at SMS include Jamie Harper, Sequita White, Lesa Locklear, Rosalind Byrd, Paula Darden and Hollis White. Byrd noted that a lot of her students told her through Google Classroom that they missed her a great deal.

The teachers all agreed that they were adjusting their plans daily. The situation remains fluid, as Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson has stated in the past week.

Currently, the plan is still for teachers to continue reporting for the required workday on Friday. They have the flexibility for telework. Grab and Go meals will continue as scheduled. Friday’s delivery includes breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday.

All eighth-grade students are asked to stop by Sampson Middle School of March 20 to pick up their ‘Rising ninth grade high school registration.’ Parents can pick up the registration forms from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Along with review packets and food, the teachers and faculty will also pass out report cards for all students on Friday.

Teachers and faculty hand out review packets to parents at Sampson Middle School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sampson1.jpg Teachers and faculty hand out review packets to parents at Sampson Middle School. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Teachers pass out review packets at Sampson Middle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sampson2.jpg Teachers pass out review packets at Sampson Middle. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lesa Locklear looks for a student’s review packet. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Locklear.jpg Lesa Locklear looks for a student’s review packet. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Parents were picking up Chromebooks at Sampson Middle School on Thursday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Chromebook.jpg Parents were picking up Chromebooks at Sampson Middle School on Thursday. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Devices to facilitate learning from home

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.