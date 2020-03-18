Sampson school leaders address COVID-19 concerns

Schmidlin - Bracy - -

After Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to close schools for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), leaders from Sampson County Schools are working to make sure learning doesn’t stop, while showing concern about technology access and other pressing matters.

A work session was conducted Tuesday through Zoom Video Communications, with only a select number of people in the the board room as a precaution. District leaders spoke about plans moving forward after receiving an update from the Sampson County Health Department.

During the day, it was reported that there’s 40 cases of COVID-19, the virus that causes symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing and a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. Health officials reported Sampson’s first presumptive positive case Monday.

“These are very uncertain times,” Board chair Kim Schmidlin said. “The task that lies ahead is enormous.”

Health and government officials are working to resolve the situation. For local schools, Schmidlin said there’s no official guide for the district to protect staff and students, as they’re faced with challenges to provide services that will impact the future of students and decision making regarding COVID-19.

“I’ve heard that crisis brings out the best in leaders and I have tremendous confidence in the leadership of Sampson County Schools,” Schmidlin said. “It’s in time like this that we must work together, show our resilience and determination and not let these decisions scare us.”

Schmidlin added that everyone should have a positive attitude as the country continues to deal with COVID-19.

“We have to demonstrate through our actions over the coming days and weeks, our commitment to education,” she said. “Just know that this board is here for you. We have confidence in you and know that our school system will only become stronger.”

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy said the district is facing unprecedented times in Sampson County.

“In times like this, it’s natural to feel anxious about what the future holds,” Bracy said. “We want everyone to know that we’re thinking about our families, staff members, and students in particular. I wish there was a quick and easy perfect solution that meets everybody’s wishes and needs, but there are none that are quick and easy.”

Bracy said the district is going to do its best to continue educational efforts and to make sure students receive meals as well. All core teachers (English Language Arts, math, social studies, science, Career and Technical Education) are expected to prepare a 10-day packet. For kindergarten through the eighth-grade, teacher teams were encouraged to come together to create one cohesive packet to send home per student. This will help eliminate confusion and set expectations for parents.

Nicole Peterson, director of K-8 education, and Jennifer Daughtry, director of high school education, spoke about the planning that began during the weekend.

The material will not be new content. An option for a paper-pencil packet was also available for students who do not have Internet service at home or access to a computer. This was a concern for Vice Chair Daryll Warren and other board members. Daughtry said Star Communications, a local Internet service provider, is working on plans to help students.

“What they’re hoping to do is maybe put some spots in areas churches, so they can go to the parking lot and sit in their cars and work with the Internet usage,” Daughtry said. “Also, if they go to the parking lots at our schools, they can get on as guests and they’ll be able to work from that parking lot as well.”

Belva Lovitt, director of technology for Sampson County Schools, said some areas have challenge when it comes to accessing wideband.

“In some of our areas like Ingold, it doesn’t matter what cellular product,” Lovitt said. “It’s just really bad reception down there.”

Lovitt said a lot of access sites are getting hit hard becuase it’s unprecedented the amount of people and the traffic.

With teachers sending out online resources, Warren said teachers should be mindful of what’s on the website for students with limited data for media such as videos or large downloads.

“Even folks who have Internet, there is some restrictions about how much they can pull,” Warren said. “I know a lot of plans are unlimited, but there are some that are still limited. We need to be mindful of that as we move forward.”

Peterson added that Century Link will not cutoff service for unpaid customers, for a limited time. The district also reached out to another company for temporary devices, but there were none available. Officials said information about Internet access will be released.

“As far as devices, even if we had the money to give everybody one, there’s no way we could get them out of China,” Lovitt said in regards to timing and the availability. “Our Dell rep is telling us that we’re very limited.”

Another challenge is having enough employees to add filters and log students into the system. One idea was to provide one device per household to meet the need. School leaders discussed the possibility of drafting a policy student access, after an accurate count is made.

“I got an iPad, I’m willing to give up,” Warren said about the one provided by the district. I got a device at home.”

Car rider packets will be avaialble for pick-up in the front office of schools Wednesday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. If packets are not picked up, the materials will be delivered by bus on Wednesday, March 18. Buses will leave at 12:30 p.m. Distribution began Tuesday. School officials said students will need to be at their bus stop to receive their 10-day packets, along with the back pack buddies. There will be an staff member on the bus to assist with getting items handed out and checked off who received their packets.

The Nutrition Department is offering free lunches and breakfast for any student 18 or under, starting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at various locations. So far, the listed locations are Hargrove Elementary School, Hobbton High School, Midway Elementary School, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Union Middle School and Snow Hill Baptist Church, Ivanhoe with a meal service from noon to 1 p.m. Additional sites may be added if needed.

Although school is closed for two weeks, board members mentioned their worries about the possibility of buildings being shutdown longer for six more weeks.

“We don’t know,” Bracy said.

By the end of the week, Schmidlin said districts will have a better idea of what the future holds when it comes to COVID-19. Board Member Sonya Powell what would be the next step to continue learning and receiving new materials and if this puts too much of a burden on teachers who have to come to school to prepare, especially if they have children and families at home.

“It’s going to come a point when teachers feel as though they should be home with their families as well,” Powell said after asking about workdays. “They’re not going to feel as though it’s right that you expect me to be out, when everybody else is at home.”

During the meeting, Bracy said he believes legislation will be put in place to deal with COVID-19 and other school related matters to help students and teachers.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. Updates about COVID-19 from Sampson County Schools are avaialble at www.sampson.k12.nc.us or the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SampsonSchools. For more information about the meal service, contact the Sampson Schools Nutrition Office at 910-592-4111, Ext. 1.

School leaders traverse unprecedented times

