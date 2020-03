Newly elected Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee talks to Clinton-Sampson Rotary members about the seriousness of Covid-19 during Monday’s meeting at Ribeyes. “We need to think about one another, help one another like we did after 9/11. We dont need to stockpile for ourselves…we need to help each other,” Lee said.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Lee.jpg