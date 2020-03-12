Sampson heightens response as state COVID-19 cases increase

Sampson Regional Medical Center has expanded visitation restrictions previously put in place for flu season and will begin screening all visitors to the hospital on Monday, March 16. -

Leaders at Sampson Regional Medical Center have worked for the past three weeks to prepare in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak, expanding visitation restrictions previously put in place for flu season. Those precautions will grow this Monday, March 16, when the hospital begins screening all visitors to the facility.

Temporarily, the only visitor entrance into the hospital will be through the Emergency Room & Outpatient Entrance, accessed by Cooper Drive. The entrance on Beaman Street will be closed to the public. Visitors can expect to be screened before gaining access to any area of the hospital, official said in the announcement made this week.

As of Thursday, hospital leaders had not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19; however, the visitor restrictions and screening process are additional steps in protecting the hospital’s patients and healthcare workers, SRMC officials said.

“While we have not seen COVID-19 in our community, we take the threat very seriously, as there are more and more cases reported in our state daily,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, CEO and CMO for Sampson Regional Medical Center. “We cannot prevent the coronavirus from coming into our community, but we will do our part to support the public health system in slowing the spread of this virus. And, we will act responsibly to protect our patients and staff.”

The number of North Carolina residents testing positive for the coronavirus had grown to 12 as of Thursday afternoon.

The four additional confirmed cases were disclosed by State Health Director Elizabeth Tilson at a state government task force meeting on the COVID-19 response.

Two from Forsyth County involve a couple previously on a cruise ship where others tested positive, while the exposure of the Johnston County person was still being investigated, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. The fourth is a Durham resident who tested positive in another state and remains there for now, health officials said. The previously announced eight cases also were centered in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Gov. Roy Cooper already declared a state emergency earlier this week, giving him more personnel and fiscal flexibility to attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

SRMC leaders are working with local health agencies and physicians to ensure the hospital continues providing safe and quality care amid the coronavirus. Other precautionary steps include sizing up supplies, equipment, and medications and implementing a temporary travel policy for staff.

The expanded visitor restrictions at Sampson Regional include:

• No children younger than 18

• No person with a fever (determined at visitor screening)

• No person displaying symptoms of respiratory illness (cough, sore throat, shortness of breath), or other contagious illness.

• No person who has traveled internationally within the last 14 days

• No person who has been in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19

“Even healthy people can spread germs,” offered Wanda Holden, RN, Infection Control coordinator for Sampson Regional Medical Center.

She reminded visitors how important it is to clean hands frequently, especially after touching high contact surfaces, after using the restroom, and before eating.

“It’s always a healthy habit to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth to reduce the spread of germs,” she explained.

The hospital continues to monitor COVID-19 daily.

“This is an evolving situation, and we continue adjusting and responding based on new information,” stated Howerton.

Cooper previously urged certain at-risk people to avoid large crowds and recommended limited visitation to nursing homes and assisted living centers. More robust recommendations were directed toward the Triangle area, such as asking local businesses to use technology so employees can work from home.

Cooper said he planned to announce additional and revised recommendations for individuals later Thursday, adding that more cases are expected and that “this epidemic is going to get worse before it gets better.”

“We need to do everything that we can to work to prevent the spread of the virus and also to mitigate,” Cooper said at the state emergency operations center. “We know that lives are at stake.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

All 17 University of North Carolina system campuses and several key private schools already announced this week they are shifting later this month away from face-to-face instruction and toward alternative methods like online classes.

Some universities are extending spring break in part to prepare for the transition away from in-person classes. Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people at UNC campuses will be canceled or postponed unless they are authorized by a school chancellor or provost.

“It’s important for us to most of the time give wide discretion for flexibility across the system. This is not one of those times,” said UNC system interim President Bill Roper, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public K-12 schools remain open based on recommendations by health officials, state Superintendent Mark Johnson said. Local and regional organizations already are canceling or postponing public events.

This week’s most prominent event in North Carolina, the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament, was canceled Thursday, the day after the league announced quarterfinal games would be played without fans in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum. Games with fans in the stands went on as scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NBA suspended its season and the MLB called a halt to spring training, even as the N.C. High School Athletic Association followed suit on Thursday, indefinitely suspending all workouts, skill development, practices and contests for spring sports.

“All of our lives will change in some way over the next few weeks and months,” Cooper said. “We’re going to have make some tough decisions, (and) some of them will be unpopular. But I think it’s critical that we take steps now.”

As of Thursday, more than 126,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected and more than 4,600 people have died worldwide. U.S. cases now number more than 1,300.

For now, North Carolina is preparing for coronavirus to spread.

Coronavirus cases are increasing nationwide, but that’s partly because more people are being tested, said U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy in a March 9 video tweet. Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd District, was chief of the Division of Urology at Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and spent 30 years in the field before beginning his political career.

“The risk of transmission and the risk of getting sick from this, again, is very, very low,” he said.

The coronavirus is more dangerous than the flu because there’s no vaccine for it, Murphy said. Sixty percent of Americans have been vaccinated for the flu, and the ones who got sick either didn’t get vaccinated or their body didn’t generate a good immune response. Unlike measles, the coronavirus spreads by droplets, not by air, reducing its rate of infection.

Cancellations locally

The Sampson County Friends of Agriculture’s annual rally, scheduled for this Tuesday, March 17, was canceled upon the board of directors’ decision.

“We have made this decision after considering all the circumstances surrounding the meeting,” Friends of Ag President Ronnie Jackson stated. “This is exactly the type of meeting that health officials are warning about not having due to the coronovirus epidemic in our county and the world. While, we regret this very much we think that this is the prudent course to take.

”We look forward to resuming our Ag Rally in future years when the situation is better,” Jackson stated.

Eileen Coite, director for the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson, said a decision about Ag Day had not yet been made as of Thursday. The event, which happens every other year and like the rally is slated to take place at the Agri-Exposition Center, is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21.

The University of Mount Olive is extending spring break until next Friday, March 20. Effective March 23, all seated courses will move to an online delivery mode until further notice, the university announced.

“Although we have had no cases reported involving the UMO community, we are fully aware of the need to be proactive in implementing steps to keep the entire UMO community as safe as possible,” a message posted to UMO’s Facebook page read.

Any student who may have a challenge with the modified structure was urged to contact their instructor to work out an alternative. The campus will remain open and operational during the extended spring break and during the online delivery process.

While additional information for faculty and staff was to be forthcoming from Human Resources, UMO officials said they will continue to use the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Even churches were praticing an abundance of caution in light of the ever-changing epidemic.

Steve Wilkins, pastor at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, sent out a lengthy missive to parishioners in which he shared his concern and some steps the church could take going forward.

“I, like you, have been watching the news of the coronavirus (COVID-19). I, like you, have concerns about the spread of the disease into Clinton and Sampson County, into the church, and even into our homes,” Wilkins stated in the letter.

He offered several precautionary measures, including staying home if not feeling well, not only for their sake, but for the sake of others. Wilkins urged them to contact a physician if necessary, and said he would ensure the church provides “alternate spiritual care” for those who can’t come to church.

Wilkins urged parionshioners to refrain from shaking hands or hugging for now due to the spread of germs, instead opting to place hands over their heart and nodding or smiling — “appropriate expressions of Christian affection,” he noted.

He also urged those who do come to church to spread out throughout the sanctuary is possible, instead of sitting right next to somebody else. Wilkins said the preparation and serving of communion will also be addressed in order to establish the safest way to observe the sacrament. Similarly, instead of passing the plate during the offering time in worship, a plate or basket will be placed at the front and rear of the sanctuary.

Like health officials and everybody else, Wilkins also urged those at Graves to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and make liberal use of hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer will be available at the facility, and anti-bacterial soap at every sink, he said.

“Trusting in Christ means we seek his guidance, we follow his will … and that we not panic. It’s okay to be afraid, if your fear motivates you to live responsibly and wisely,” Wilkins stated. “Trusting in Christ also means that we must not neglect the needs of those around us so long as we are able to address them without compounding the risk of spreading the disease; we need to be mindful of one another and bear one another’s burdens, and we need to be mindful of the needs of others in our community.”

Anyone with additional questions regarding COVID-19 can follow Sampson Regional online at www.SampsonRMC.org/COVID-19 or on social media @SampsonRMC.org. North Carolinians can visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus to keep up with the department’s latest updates.

