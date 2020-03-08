K9 Sarge retires from Clinton PD

K9 Sarge retires after 10 years of service. - Clinton Police Sgt. Eddie Carter stands with Sarge, his K-9 partner. - Sgt. Eddie Carter and Sarge represent the Clinton Police Department. -

After almost a decade of service, K9 Sarge retired from Clinton Police Department for a civilian life spending the rest of his days with his handler, Sgt. Eddie Carter.

Mayor Lew Starling and the City Council members reviewed the case as surplus equipment during a City Council meeting. Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards requested Sarge to be released from duty and sent home to live with Carter.

“How could we turn that down?” Starling joked before the Council voted.

Lt. Stokes McKoy read Sarge’s biography to the mayor and the Council.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is being a K9 handler is one of the most demanding jobs and rewarding jobs in law enforcement,” McKoy stated. “One of the things I’ve always been asked by being a K9 handler is ‘What’s the value of your partner, of your dog?’ and I’ve always responded ‘If you have a child or a loved one that is located by one of these K9s, what’s the value to you?’ And it is a great honor to hopefully retire Sarge and let him have a good retirement party.”

Starling and the City Council members approved the request with a unanimous vote.

The Belgium Malinois was imported from Europe and then purchased from Enforcement K-9 Solutions in Wilmington in 2010.

Sarge began training with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in June 2010 along with Carter for three weeks.

After Sarge completed his training session, he moved along to the next step. A master trainer and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office had to determine whether he was ready for national certification Lt. Timothy Laugman with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office gave the K9 his National Certification through the International Police Work Dog Association.

Every year since then, Sarge has re-certified and is still currently certified.

Local churches, schools and other organizations have requested to conduct numerous demobstrations from Sarge. The Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts are among the list of groups wanting to see the everyday skills Sarge conducts during work. Groups are encouraged to ask questions to build an awareness of the dog’s duties on the job, including his agility, ability to conduct article searches and a simulated criminal search.

Sarge has assisted Duplin and Cumberland counties with narcotic searches in schools as well as the Goodyear Plant in Fayetteville.

Sarge conducted multiple notable seizures during his career including:

• Half kilo of cocaine was traced back to a Mexican criminal cartel called the Los Zetas.

• Seizure of $15000 of counterfeit money- the suspect was deported back to Honduras after a plea agreement was accepted.

• 1.5 pounds (467 grams) of marijuana located at Sampson Community College in a vehicle scan.

• Assisted Dunn Police Department with a search for a mental patient that had walked away from Betsy Johnson Hospital- the subject was located standing in the middle of a small pond.

• Assisted Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for a search of a break-in suspect that fled on foot. Sarge located the suspect in a wooded area across from Hargrove Elementary School.

• Assisted Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in a shooting off King Road. Sarge located enough evidence at the scene for the Sheriff Department to issue warrants on the suspect.

According to Edwards, it is not uncommon for a K9 to have a service time lasting for 10 years.

“After one serves that long, you want it to have an enjoyable retirement,” Edwards commented. “What these animals do are no less than valiant. They serve in the same conditions as their handler and put their life on the line as well.”

The chief explained the costs of having a K9 unit and what it entails. It can range $10,000 to $15,000. The cost covers the dog, equipment, kennel for the residence, car upfit and 8-12 weeks training.

“If you add positions in an agency, you significantly increase that cost because you add new salaries, cars, benefits, etc.,” Edwards explained. “But if you use current positions efficiently you can have a quality K9 program with affordable and timely implementation.”

The second K9 handler at the department has taken a job at another agency so the department is looking to rebuild the K9 program.

Edwards noted that the department has a good relationship with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and his teams, as well as surrounding agencies, and their K9 needs in the city will be met in the interim.

Furry officer calls it a career after decade of service

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

