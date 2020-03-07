Local schools practice tornado drills

Salemburg Elementary Principal Gerald Johnson reviews emergency plans. - A student at Salemburg Elementary practices emergency drills. -

In the tornado safety position, children from Salemburg Elementary faced the wall with their hands over the back of their head, while tucked into a ball.

Along with other schools throughout Sampson County, Principal Gerald Johnson and teachers prepared for scary moments that might strike during severe weather incidents. North Carolina held its statewide tornado drill Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week. At this time, schools businesses and families across the state were encouraged by the N.C. Department of Public Safety to participate in the drill to practice tornado safety and to rehearse a plan for severe weather incidents.

“Practice makes perfect,” Johnson said. “You practice, you plan and when it’s time to use it, you execute the plan for safety sake.”

At Salemburg Elementary, each teacher has a specific place in the school where they need to go during a drill. Walkie Talkies are used to communicate when everybody is in position in the various areas Many other schools have similar plans.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared March 1 through March 7 as Severe Weather Preparedness Week. According to a news releases, the state is traditionally an active tornado and severe thunderstorm state and while severe weather can occur at any time of year, spring is the most active season.

“Now is the time to prepare for the severe weather that often comes in the spring,” Cooper stated. “Know the risks, stay alert to weather reports and most importantly, have a family emergency plan in place to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

In 2019, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued 158 tornado warnings in North Carolina and recorded 51 actual tornado touchdowns. There were 88 flash flood warnings issued last year and 91 flood or flash flood events across the state. In addition, NWS issued 710 severe thunderstorm warnings, and recorded 928 severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.

Tornadoes form during severe thunderstorms when winds change direction and increase in speed. These storms can produce large hail and damaging winds that can reach 300 miles per hour.Johnson emphasized the importance of being prepared because of the area’s volatile weather, while mentioning the Union Intermediate School incident in January that sent three students to the hospital when a microburst hit the school.

“That was in January and we have the drill in March,” Johnson said. “So you got to plan before. The drill is required to make sure everything goes smoothly.”

Emergency Management officials recommend the following safety tips: •Develop a family emergency plan so each member knows what to do, where to go and who to call during an emergency. • If thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning is close enough to strike you. • Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room away from windows. • Know the terms: WATCH means severe weather is possible. WARNING means severe weather is occurring; take shelter immediately. • Assemble an emergency supply kit for use at home or in your vehicle. Make sure to include a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water. • If driving, leave your vehicle immediately to seek shelter in a safe structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle and do not stop under an overpass or bridge. • If there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area.

