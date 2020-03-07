Child Advocacy Center to host ‘jungle’ at Timberlake

Community members show support for child abuse prevention by joining the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center first 5K. - -

Supporters of the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center are preparing major events to help victims of child abuse.

After the first successful 5K and 1 Mile Fun, the CAC is bringing it back. The Safari 5K is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Timberlake Clubhouse. Start times is 9 a.m. for the 5K Run/Walk and 10 a.m. for the 1 mile portion. In 2019, a Smurfs theme was used with participants dressing up as characters from the fictional story. Now, CAC members are asking runners and walkers to wear a safari costume for the theme “It’s a Jungle Out There!”

The nonprofit agency works as an advocate for physically and sexually abused children in Sampson County. Some of the services include forensic interviews, medical evaluations, and advocacy for children and families. The 5K is held in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“If we didn’t have the program here, they would have to go out of the county to get the services,” said Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, a board member. “It’s all done within our county — hopefully it makes the comfort zone a little bit better, instead of having to go out of county or another municipality somewhere. We have all kinds of situations that we have to cover in order for these cases to be prosecuted.”

Ernie Lee, board member and district attorney for the Prosecutorial District 5, said it a tremendous asset for the court system.

“More importantly, it’s making sure that justice can be done for these children. This county, through the Child Advocacy Center, can make sure we get justice for these children,” Lee said. “One thing you have to remember is that we’re the only voice that they have and I know in criminal cases it’s very important that we put forth the very best case we can in order to receive some type of justice and closure for these children.”

CAC Director Shannon Barber said members of the board and team members such Sarah Bradshaw, director of Sampson Department of Social Services and CAC Board President Wanda Robinson work together on the cases.

“The right hand knows what the left hand is doing,” Barber said. “Everybody is working for what’s in the best interest of the child, not just doing their individual jobs.”

Some of the multidisciplinary team members include local school districts, Sampson Regional Medical Center, and Eastpointe.

In 2019, 164 children received assistance from the program. The amount increases each year, but Barber believes it’s not necessary due to increased abuse, but rather because of more awareness of the services provided.

“People are actually talking about it,” Barber said.

Lee emphasized the importance of Sampson County residents getting involved to help.

“The community and the public needs to be aware of that,” he said. “This is their Child Advocacy Center. Hopefully, they never need it, but when you do, it’s great to have it.”

The organization is also hosting a Boston Butt Sale this Saturday, March 7. Residents who purchased tickets may pick up the pork from noon to 3 p.m., at the Clinton City Market, 215 Lisbon St., Clinton. Although tickets were sold for the meat, board members are hoping to have extra for people to buy at the market. For more information, contact the office at 910-490-9100. Proceeds will go towards support services, renovations to buildings, supplies or for other needs.

Along with volunteers, the CAC is looking for sponsors for the upcoming 5K. Donations are tax deductible. The suggestion level is set at $150 which will include sponsorship on the event’s T-shirts for runners that register. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. CAC officials emphasized that all donations lower or higher are welcomed.

For more information or to register for the upcoming 5K, visit www.sampsoncountycac.com or www.active.com/clinton-nc/running/distance-running-races/sampson-county-cac-safari-5k-2020.

April’s 5K fundraiser deadline upcoming

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

