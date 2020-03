Work at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Sunset Avenue in Clinton is ongoing, with the restaurant receiving a little personality Wednesday by way of lettering on the facade and a sign on standby. Ground was broken at 1220 Sunset Ave. (N.C. 24) last year for the restaurant, which will be situated next to Tortillas Carolinas Tacos. A target opening date was not immediately known.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_popeyes.jpg