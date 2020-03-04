Laurence begins as Chamber’s new director

Laurence - Tammy Laurence, new director for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, wants to work with local businesses and expand on what is offered by the Chamber in the community. -

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce welcomed Tammy Laurence as its new director. She officially started this week.

Laurence was born in Knoxville, Tenn. She met her husband in Hawaii. Since he was in the military, the pair traveled all over the world before he retired in Fayetteville. Laurence is a devoted practitioner in community development., working on projects ranging from disaster recovery to building new communities.

The Chamber’s board sought out Laurence to fill the vacancy. She received the call in December and they held the seat open for her until she could commit to it full time. The Chamber, as with other county leaders, has its focus on economic development and Chamber officials knew Laurence could help them a great deal along the way.

The new Chamber director has served as the CEO for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity and taught at North Carolina State University’s Achieving Collaborative Community Executive Success (ACCESS) program.

Hurricane Mathew hit during the time Laurence worked for Habitat Humanity, which devastated 101 Habitat homes. She knew she couldn’t handle a project of that magnitude alone. She thought up a “shared-strengths-based” framework and formed a Collaborative Community Development. She led rebuilding efforts for those 101 homes, and more. The project utilized more than 1,700 volunteers and leveraged resources from corporations, grants, donors and the government.

The result was a Collective Impact project with local and state governments, nonprofits and corporate entities coming together to develop a 47-home community for low-to-moderate-income families. The project was able to secure over $3 million in grant funds.

Laurence raised Fayetteville Area Habitat’s revenue exponentially over the course of five years, from $880,000 to $5.4 million, leading the Habitat affiliate to a No. 5 state and community and industry awards.

Laurence has completed leadership programs at Harvard Business School, Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Duke University and North Carolina State University. She has a master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s in English from Syracuse University.

The new Chamber director is a certified leader in HUD’s Community Home Development Organization (CHDO) leadership program and has completed the Community Development Academy and Economic Development program at the UNC-Chapel Hill.

Laurence came across Clinton while Habitat for Humanity expanded their scope to Sampson County. She decided to ask her husband about staying in Clinton while their Fayetteville home was renovated. Clinton provided a much-needed respite for Laurence after a great deal of work done.

“This community really saved both of us,” Laurence commented. “This community put its arms around us and loved us.”

And it truly did save her husband, Bill, who was on his bike one day and suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage in his brain. He was rushed to Sampson Regional Medical Center and airlifted to Duke. The couple credited local hospital staff with acting quickly to help save his life. Bill remained in ICU at Duke for 13 days and ultimately made a full recovery.

Several members from the church they joined made their way to Duke to be there for Laurence as she waited to hear back on how he was doing. She wanted a way to give back to the community that was supportive of them in their time of need.

Even though it is unofficial, the couple feels like Clinton is home for them.

As the new Chamber director, Laurence plans to collaborate with multiple organizations, key among them being the City of Clinton, County of Sampson and Sampson Community College.. She plans to find a way for the Chamber to cater to all demographics.

The Chamber will utilize surveys to find what the community wants, all with the goal of assisting businesses, facilitating growth in the community and making this place prosperous, Laurence noted.

“Tell us what you want and let’s figure out how to provide that to you,” she stated.

Laurence hopes to build pipelines for young entrepreneurs. She stated that it is important to seek out spark-plugs — those people in the community who are going to connect and kick off momentum.

“I believe that if you get the younger people involved, they can be your movers and shakers in your community,” Laurence stated. “They come up with great ideas. Let them do it.”

The new Chamber director has turned down other offers so that she can focus all her attention on this new job. She has programs in mind that she would like to put into play a little bit further down the line. The primary focus right now, she noted, is to expand what the Chamber offers members, develop new businesses and help them grow.

It is crucial that everyone’s voice is heard, and committees will be established to ensure that is the case.

Laurence can see how much Chamber board members love this community and how much they want it to grow. She feels like they will be able to operate under their core values — integrity, support, reliability and transparency — and achieve their goals as a collaborative team, molding a vision into reality.

Former Habitat CEO brings wealth of knowledge to role

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

By Brendaly Vega Davis

