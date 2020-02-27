Kiwanis to host annual pancake feast Feb. 28-29

- File photo|Sampson Independent - File photo|Sampson Independent

The Clinton Kiwanis Club supports students all across Sampson County through various scholarships and programs. The club is able to help in large part through the funds raised during the annual pancake feast, set for this weekend.

The 62nd annual “Pancake & Sausage Feast” will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29. On Feb. 28, the club members will provide food from 5 until 7:30 p.m. On Feb. 29, breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Both days of the event will take place at Sunset Avenue School’s cafeteria. Everyone can find parking behind the school.

A ticket for the meal costs $6 and people have the option of eating in the cafeteria or taking their pancakes and sausage to go.

Smithfield Foods helps cover of the cost for the sausage and US Foods helps with pancake batter, syrup, butter and disposables such as plates, cups and utensils, according to Kiwanis member Bill Scott. Both organizations have helped the Kiwanis Club for more than a decade.

The group only has one major fundraiser a year and the community provides a great deal of support for it. The club supports children in the community to the tune of between $15,000 to $20,000 each year, nearly all of which is raised through the pancake feast, according to Scott.

The organization will use funds from the event to continue helping young pupils.

“All of the money we raise stays in the county,” Scott explained. “Children are our number one priority.”

One way the club helps is through recognition programs to let students know they’re doing good work. The Terrific Kids awards honor and recognize students for their terrific behavior at school. The award acts as positive reinforcement.

“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inclusive and Capable. Teachers can monitor the students in school and select students who behave well in school, have good attendance and good grades and select them as Terrific Kid recipients. The project doesn’t just focus on academics; it’s more about growth.

“We try to improve their well-being,” Scott explained.

Once the students are chosen as Terrific Kids, they become eligible to win a free bike through the Bicycles for Terrific Kids project. The group gives out 10 bikes a year.

“It’s a pleasure to see these kids get their bikes,” Scott noted. “It’s a good thing all around in my mind.”

The local Kiwanis Club supports at least 10 different projects, five Key Clubs and 14 private and public elementary schools across the county. The club also provides scholarships to all Key Clubs. Kiwanis International and UNICEF have also teamed to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus worldwide. Tetanus is a disease that kills 34,000 babies and a significant number of women each year.

The Clinton Kiwanis Club has 55 members of all ages, according to Scott. They are always looking for new members. Scott has been a member for over 25 years. He noted that the more members they have, the more children they can help support.

Scott also stated that service is the main reason people join, but another is the fellowship.

Club members meet every Thursday at noon at Carlie C’s in the Jordan Shopping Center and they welcome visitors.

Fundraiser set for Feb. 28-29

