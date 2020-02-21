‘Next era’ of patient care

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Madison Davis and LaShae Matthis, students at Sampson Community College, practice on life-like mannequins. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, instructs tour group of how the simulated patients move like real patients. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, tells group members to check for a heart rate on mannequin. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center features a toddler. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Nursing instructors trained in simulation education show how they can make the mannequins experience different symptoms. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center, a partnership with Sampson Community College, is now officially open. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A tour group watches simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, through a monitor. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jim Dwyer talks about what the pregnant mannequin’s capabilities are and how students can learn from her. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dr. Veronica Stevens, division chair of Health Programs for Sampson Community College, talks about the new Simulation Center for SCC students at SRMC. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dozens of people await the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent SCC President Dr. Bill Starling said that the college has been a regionally recognized provider for nursing professionals for more than five decades. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive officer and medical director for the hospital, welcomes people to the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Sampson Regional, helps start the tours for the Simulation Center. - -

Sampson Community College and Sampson Regional Medical Center have joined in a partnership that local officials said will be benefit both, as well as the general public. The hospital now houses a state-of-the-art Sampson Simulation Center that can be utilized by SCC students and hospital staff, deemed a sizable step forward in patient care.

A grand opening was held Wednesday for the Sampson Simulation Center and staff from the college and the hospital gave out tours of the facility while discussing what it means to the two organizations — and what the technology could do for all medical programs.

“The simulation center will allow staff to train on scenarios involving newborns, adolescents, and adults,” Tammy King, chief nursing officer for Sampson Regional, stated. “Simulation training provides a virtual environment that mirrors actual work conditions. This allows staff to experience real-life examples in a no-risk training environment.”

”During and after the training sessions, staff will receive immediate feedback,” King noted. “This type of learning experience is shown to increase retention of what the students learn. By using the simulation center, staff education and training needs will be able to be met on-site, ultimately helping our staff maintain competencies for the care we provide.”

The Sampson Simulation Center features three different rooms, all with various life-like mannequins.

The first room features a pregnant mother, able to birth her child up to the shoulders. In this room, the coordinators can place a baby in the room as well and see how the mother interacts with the life-like child. A second room houses a life-like adult, and the third a child that can represent multiple ages and a toddler. The simulation coordinators can devise scenarios for residents featuring various complications, providing them a safe place to receive training without the risk of critical mistakes involved in real-life situations.

Trainees start in a debriefing room, where they are told the details about the patient they are about to see. Then, they are taken to their patient. The scenario they are placed in will tell them what tests they need to run or what medications they may need to administer.

Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive officer and medical officer, welcomed everybody to the grand opening on Wednesday. He also discussed the partnership between the college and the hospital.

“I am pleased to partner with the Sampson Community College on the Sampson Simulation Center,” Howerton expressed. “While we have collaborated for years, the simulation center is an exciting new venture that will benefit both institutions. The simulation center will allow our nurses, medical students, resident physicians, and attending physicians to sharpen their resuscitation skills on a life-like simulated adult, child, infant, and laboring mother.”

Anyone using the room can work on resuscitation skills. They can start IVs, intubate and deliver medications.

According to Howerton, the simulators will respond to medications just as a real human physiologically would. If a medication is designed to raise or lower blood pressure or heart rate, the simulator will react accordingly. The mannequins can cough, cry, laugh, shake, talk and more.

“Our ability to repetitively train near-death scenarios in a wide array of patient types will help our staff gain additional experience in responding to situations that don’t happen every day at Sampson Regional,” Howerton added.

Community college officials also weighed in on the relationship.

According to Wanda H. Capps, vice president of Academic Affairs at SCC, the two institutions have had a long relationship in regard to training medical personnel for Sampson County. SCC has several nursing instructors trained in simulation education. It is their job to think on their feet and keep students thinking on their feet as well.

“We are beyond excited to step into this next era with the collaboration of the Sampson Simulation Center,” Capps stated. “While SCC has enjoyed a robust simulation lab on the campus for over a decade, this center provides more opportunities related to medical scenarios and the development of critical thinking in the care of patients while working within a medical team. We are appreciative of Sampson Regional Medical Center’s support and commitment to the college and students.”

SCC President Dr. Bill Starling expressed how the community college has been a regionally recognized provider for nursing professionals for more than five decades. According to Starling, the programs at the college have grown since the first small class in practical nursing offered on the campus on Hwy 421.

Now it is a nationally accredited program graduating over 45 Associate Degree nurses last spring.

“The program now provides multiple options for entry and has established transfer relationships with senior institutions for articulated credit toward the BSN degree,” Starling stated. “With the growth of the program and the limitations of the size of our campus, the college was unable to expand student access to simulation training.”

”SRMC’s gracious partnership with SCC now allows our students access to a full simulation hospital allowing our faculty to provide students greater time in a clinical setting and to simulate many of the patient conditions they will confront in clinical practice,” Starling continued. “The expanded clinical training strengthens the preparation of SCC students for licensure examination and provides further familiarity with the hospital setting.”

On behalf of the college’s trustees, faculty, and students, Starling expressed his thanks to the hospital’s trustees, Dr. Howerton, and SRMC staff for their support in making the partnership possible.

“We hope that this is only the beginning of partnerships between SCC and SRMC,” Starling remarked.

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement at SCC, expressed that working with the hospital has been a pleasure.

“It is great to see the interactive camaraderie between SCC and SRMC staff,” Turlington stated. “The SIM Center will help strengthen those professional relationships for the betterment of healthcare in Sampson County.”

Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, has already begun her work with staff and students.

Madison Davis and LaShae Matthis, students at Sampson Community College, practice on life-like mannequins. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sim2-1.jpg Madison Davis and LaShae Matthis, students at Sampson Community College, practice on life-like mannequins. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, instructs tour group of how the simulated patients move like real patients. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter1.jpg Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, instructs tour group of how the simulated patients move like real patients. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, tells group members to check for a heart rate on mannequin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter2.jpg Simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, tells group members to check for a heart rate on mannequin. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center features a toddler. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter3.jpg The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center features a toddler. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Nursing instructors trained in simulation education show how they can make the mannequins experience different symptoms. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter4.jpg Nursing instructors trained in simulation education show how they can make the mannequins experience different symptoms. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center, a partnership with Sampson Community College, is now officially open. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter6.jpg The Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center, a partnership with Sampson Community College, is now officially open. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A tour group watches simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, through a monitor. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter5.jpg A tour group watches simulation coordinator and instructor, Daphene Lane, through a monitor. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jim Dwyer talks about what the pregnant mannequin’s capabilities are and how students can learn from her. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter7.jpg Jim Dwyer talks about what the pregnant mannequin’s capabilities are and how students can learn from her. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dr. Veronica Stevens, division chair of Health Programs for Sampson Community College, talks about the new Simulation Center for SCC students at SRMC. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter9.jpg Dr. Veronica Stevens, division chair of Health Programs for Sampson Community College, talks about the new Simulation Center for SCC students at SRMC. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dozens of people await the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter10.jpg Dozens of people await the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent SCC President Dr. Bill Starling said that the college has been a regionally recognized provider for nursing professionals for more than five decades. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter11.jpg SCC President Dr. Bill Starling said that the college has been a regionally recognized provider for nursing professionals for more than five decades. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive officer and medical director for the hospital, welcomes people to the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter12.jpg Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive officer and medical director for the hospital, welcomes people to the grand opening of the Simulation Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Sampson Regional, helps start the tours for the Simulation Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SimCenter13.jpg Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Sampson Regional, helps start the tours for the Simulation Center. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

SRMC, SCC team for simulation center

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.